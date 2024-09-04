$45M-worth Brad Keselowski names a JGR driver as his least favorite elevator companion

Brad Keselowski has named the driver he would want to avoid in an elevator. In a recent interview with The Athletic, the RFK Racing driver said Martin Truex Jr. would be his least favorite companion in the situation, but gave a wholesome reason for the same.

Keselowski sat with The Athletic's Jeff Gluck for a conversation where he was asked 12 questions, both sport-related and personal. As per their customary traditions, The Athletic asks 12 questions to different drivers every week and this week, it was Keselowski on the show.

During the quiz, Gluck asked Keselowski about his bucket list, hometown, personality, and so on. Among such questions, The Athletic reporter also asked him about the driver he would least want to be with. Initially hesitant to say a name, Keselowski went with the Joe Gibbs Racing driver ultimately.

"I’m trying to think of someone who passes gas a lot. (Laughs.) Nobody else thought of it that way, did they? My mind thinks differently," $45 million worth Brad Keselowski (as per Celebrity Net Worth) said.

"I don’t know if I really have anybody I wouldn’t want to be on an elevator with. I’m not really harboring a lot of negative emotions at the moment. Maybe (Martin) Truex or something, because we’d be talking about his retirement and I don’t want to think like that," he added.

Martin Truex Jr. is all set to retire from the Cup Series at the end of the season. He has raced in the series for two decades and raked in 681 Cup Series races (and counting) under his belt.

Winning another championship is a priority on Brad Keselowski's bucket list

Brad Keselowski has his eyes set on another NASCAR Championship (IMAGE: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn)

Brad Keselowski, during the interview with The Athletic, also opened up on the number one thing on his bucket list: winning another Cup Series title. Keselowski is already a one-time Cup Series champion - he did it in 2012. The 40-year-old wants to make it to two before retirement.

"If I understand “bucket list” — making sure we’re on the same definition — it’s something you want to do before you die. So something I want to do before I die is win another championship in NASCAR. That’s No. 1," Keselowski said in the same interview.

Keselowski qualified for the playoffs this season and will get the chance to fulfill this wish. He will compete against Martin Truex Jr. and Company at the Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8, 2024.

