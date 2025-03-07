  • home icon
  • $45M-worth Brad Keselowski reveals his two-word message on JGR rival’s three-peat chase in Phoenix

$45M-worth Brad Keselowski reveals his two-word message on JGR rival’s three-peat chase in Phoenix

By Soumyadeep Saha
Modified Mar 07, 2025 02:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Brad Keselowski looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2025 - Source: Getty

Following consecutive wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway and COTA, Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell now has the opportunity to log a three-peat. On that note, fellow Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski shared a two-word reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bell is also the defending champion of the upcoming event at Phoenix Raceway. If Bell wins this year’s Shriners Children’s 500, he will join Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Allison, Bill Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, and a few others who have won at least three consecutive races in the modern era.

As reported by Peter Stratta on X, Keselowski is also on the list. The RFK Racing ace, worth $45 million, shared Stratta’s post, saying:

“Exclusive club.”
Keselowski pulled off the feat in 2018, winning races at Darlington, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His most recent win came in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 12, 2024. He is currently vying for his first win of 2025, also 37th of his career.

In his previous three starts, Keselowski has placed 15th or worse. As this coming weekend’s race at Phoenix inches closer, a fresh opportunity presents itself in front of the Rochester Hills native.

Keselowski finished inside the top three thrice at the mile-long oval but fell short of winning every single time. If he wins on Sunday, it will be his first career victory at Phoenix, also home to the coveted championship race.

Brad Keselowski drops health update and shifts focus to Phoenix

Brad Keselowski’s day at COTA last week ended with him getting carried off in a stretcher to the infield care center. Per reports, his cool suit had stopped working, and given how hot it was inside the cockpit, the former Cup Series champion needed some IV fluids.

RFK Racing said in an official statement:

“After his cool suit failed during today’s race, [Keselowski] went to the infield care center to get some IV fluids. Can confirm he is feeling much better now.”

A day later, Keselowski himself reflected on his COTA outing on X:

“Yesterday was a tough one at COTA. Sometimes, things happen that are out of our control, but I’m thankful for my team and the care I received at track. At the end of it all, we came home with a top-15 finish. Appreciate the support – on to Phoenix.”
Keselowski started the race from 26th and, despite all adversities, came home with a top-15 finish, his best of this season. His next race is scheduled for March 9, which fans can watch on Fox Sports 1. They can also listen to its live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
