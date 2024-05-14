$45M-worth Brad Keselowski's Penske exit for RFK gets Denny Hamlin's thumbs-up

The No. 6 Ford driver Brad Keselowski secured his first win after three years at Darlington Raceway on Sunday (May 12). The RFK Racing driver and co-owner ended his 110-race winless streak and won his first race since his exit from Team Penske ahead of the 2022 season.

The $45 million worth Keselowski (according to Celebrity Net Worth) made a name for himself at Team Penske with 34 NASCAR Cup Series wins and a NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2012. His win at "Too Tough To Tame" was also the maiden Cup Series win for Ford as a manufacturer in the 2024 season.

In a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin podcast, Hamlin called Keselowski's move from Team Penske to RFK Racing "a good move". Hamlin also elaborated on the situation at Penske:

"I just feel like things were going on over there at Penske. I think that they had some loss of sponsorship over there and they probably made him(Brad Keselowski) an offer he wasn't overjoyed with and then he started looking at his other options," Hamlin said (56:13).

According to the JGR driver, Keselowski's move to Roush Fenway before his partnership with the organization was the best option on the table for the latter.

"Generally speaking, this is one that he feels like probably like me, - "Hey this is something, this is an opportunity for me to not only be part of a team but my racing days. I've done the bulk of them in the past versus the future and this is a way for me to stay in the sport beyond my driving days," Hamlin added (56:43).

Hamlin further elaborated on why he thought it was a good move for Keselowski:

"I think that this was obviously a good move for him. He was able to make an impact on the competition which he desperately wanted even more at Penske. He wanted more influence on the competition side of things." (57:07)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. congratulated Brad Keselowski following his Darlington stint

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway witnessed Brad Keselowski snapping his winless drought of three years.

The RFK Racing driver took the lead with 11 laps to go when his teammate Chris Buescher and 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick made contact, allowing the #6 Keselowksi to drive past both of them. He maintained the lead till the checkered flag.

Former Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. congratulated the 40-year-old Keselowski on X (formerly Twitter) following his victory. Dale Jr. tweeted:

"Awesome race today. Big congrats to @keselowski on the win. And @joshberry with a hell of a run to p3."

Expand Tweet