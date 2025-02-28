$45M-worth Brad Keselowski’s RFK announces a high-stakes overhaul as it faces the brunt of a tough beginning

Brad Keselowski's team Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK) has announced a major corporate restructuring aimed at long-term growth. The announcement comes as RFK faces a difficult start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Keselowski currently sitting 33rd in the standings after two starts and one DNF. The restructuring will introduce big changes in RFK’s Marketing, Communications, and Partner Services departments.

One of the biggest changes includes the hiring of Dawn Turner as the new Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy, Marketing, and Communications. Turner brings experience from Tepper Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Carolina Panthers (NFL) and Charlotte FC (MLS). She has also worked with the Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA), American Airlines, and the Dallas Mavericks (NBA). In a press release discussing the change, RFK President Steve Newmark said,

“Her proven track record of enhancing brand identity, fan engagement, and integrated marketing across major sports teams and entertainment properties will be invaluable in strengthening RFK.” (via speedwaydigest)

Longtime RFK executive Kevin Woods will move from his role as head of the marketing department to a consulting position. Talking about him, Newmark added,

“Kevin has been an integral part of RFK for over two decades, shaping our marketing and communications efforts through some of the most pivotal moments in our history,”

“These well-deserved promotions reflect their exceptional work and commitment to our growth, and I’m confident they will continue to help drive RFK forward in their new roles,” Newmark summarized the change undergone by RFK.

Along with hiring external talent, the $45M worth Keselowski's (according to Celebrity Net Worth) team has also announced two internal promotions. Amanda Palmer has been named Vice President of Marketing Operations, and Josh Neely will be the Vice President of Partner Services.

Brad Keselowski’s Role in Honda’s Potential Entry into NASCAR

Over a decade after helping Dodge win its first NASCAR championship in 37 years, Brad Keselowski is now playing a big role in discussions about bringing Honda into the sport. NASCAR has been looking for a fourth manufacturer, with Honda and Dodge coming out as the leading contenders. A recent report by Motociclismo indicates that Keselowski is actively working behind the scenes to facilitate Honda’s potential entry.

Keselowski has long supported expanding the number of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in NASCAR. He has stressed the need for more competition and investment from manufacturers to keep the sport growing. His efforts to bring Honda into NASCAR come at a time when Honda is reportedly considering withdrawing from IndyCar.

While there are no signs that RFK Racing will part ways with Ford, Keselowski is reportedly exploring ways to help Honda come into NASCAR. Honda has previously powered Red Bull to multiple Formula 1 titles and has been a big player in IndyCar as well.

The coming of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid technology is also influencing these discussions. Notably, NASCAR has begun testing hybrid prototypes for future racing tech.

