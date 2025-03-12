$45M-worth Brad Keselowski’s Tribute to Veterans initiative partners with RFK Racing in select NASCAR race

NASCAR Cup Series racer Brad Keselowski and his team, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, recently announced their partnership with Build Submarines for their Tribute to Veterans program. This will be the seventh consecutive year of their initiative that honors military personnel and their families, and will take place at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway later this year.

Keselowski, worth $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), is a NASCAR veteran with multiple business ventures. He currently co-owns and drives for RFK Racing. He started the Checkered Flag Foundation in 2010 to help military veterans and their families. Keselowski has engaged in various charitable efforts with the company since, but the Tribute to Veterans initiative is at the center of their operations.

This year, Keselowski's initiative is supported by BuildSubmarines.com and BlueForge Alliance. Brad Keselowski took to X announcing the news of their association in a post captioned:

"Tribute to Veterans is back! With the support of @RFKRacing and @BuildSubmarines you have the chance to nominate your military heroes to be featured on my No. 6 http://BuildSubmarines.com Ford at Darlington Raceway on August 31st."

"Hey race fans it's finally time. Year seven of our tribute to veterans car. This year the Southern 500. Supercool. Thanks to buildsubs for allowing all our veterans names to be on [...] Its a great program for a great cause. Thank you for all your support." Keselowski added in a accompanying video.

The program allows fans to submit the names of veterans, active military personnel, and military family members to be featured on the No. 6 Ford Mustang at the Cook Out Southern 500 on August 31, 2025. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion won the race last year and is excited to participate this year as well.

The statement shows Keselowski’s commitment to the US service members. His RFK team also posted this announcement on X:

Expand Tweet

Under the Tribute to Veterans initiative, fans submit the names for a $100 donation, which goes to the Checkered Flag Foundation’s programs. Each submission gets a hero’s name on the RFK Mustangs, with a personal certificate and a commemorative gift from the foundation. This yearly initiative takes place in the Cook Out Southern 500 in South Carolina every year.

Brad Keselowski partners with Blue Submarine for his Tribute to Veterans

Brad Keselowski (6) honoring veteran heroes during 2024 Cook Out Southern 500- Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski’s Tribute to Veterans program is a key part of NASCAR’s connection with the military community today. NASCAR has a deep-rooted veteran fanbase and has always supported initiatives that honor service members.

Build Submarines is an organization dedicated to recruiting and training workers for the U.S. Navy’s submarine programs. This collaboration between Checkered Flag Foundation, RFK Racing and BuildSubmarines.com is more than a symbolic gesture of putting veterans' names on the vehicles.

Keselowski’s initiative provides direct support through the $100 contributions that fans make. The Checkered Flag Foundation’s work helps first responders and veterans switch to civilian life, access healthcare, and receive career training through such donations.

