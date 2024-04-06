$45M-worth Brad Keselowski vows to challenge Joe Gibbs Racing dominance at Martinsville: "I want to see our team control races"

RFK Racing team co-owner Brad Keselowski, valued at $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), revealed his ambitious plans for his team. He vowed to challenge the dominance of Joe Gibbs Racing, which has had a strong start to the season.

Keselowski joined RFK Racing in 2022 as an owner-driver but has yet to secure a victory since his move. However, his win tally does not reflect the progress the team has made since his arrival, especially considering that his teammate Chris Buescher has won four races in the past couple of years.

Brad Keselowski aims to snap his winless streak, though currently, he remains focused on building a race-winning team rather than the outcome.

Ahead of this weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway, the #6 Ford driver said that he hopes he has the speed to compete with the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers, who have dominated the short-track races this year.

"Right now I'm focused on Martinsville and what it's going to take to have the lap time and speed to compete with the Gibbs cars. Right now, they're dominant...They've had the speed throughout the whole race with one of their cars to just control it. And that's where I want to be. I want to see our team have the speed where we can control races," Keselowski told Racing America.

Reflecting on RFK Racing's successful 2023 campaign, the team's co-owner suggested that both the #6 and #17 teams showed race-winning speed last season, with Buescher capitalizing on such weekends to secure victories.

"I thought towards the middle to end of last year, we had that a couple of times. Chris was able to capitalize with a win. I wasn't able to capitalize with a win, but I was able to score a lot of points, and make a strong Playoff push," Keselowski said.

"That's where we want to be. We're not as strong as we were at that time, but it's on the tip of our tongue. And I want to go get that," he added.

The Cook Out 400 Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is set for this Sunday, April 7, at 3:00 PM ET.

Brad Keselowski is not worried about his 105-race winless streak

Brad Keselowski is currently enduring a 105-race winless streak that dates back to the 2021 Spring race at Talladega when he took his final win for Team Penske.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion hasn't dwelled much on the stat, as he remains concentrated on positioning himself for victories. Ahead of the weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway, the 40-year-old shared his mindset, stating: (via The Tennessean):

"I haven't really thought that much about it...I'm focused on being in position to win. It's not really about looking back, but looking forward."

Brad Keselowski started his 2024 campaign with two consecutive DNFs but bounced back to score a top-ten and two top-five results. He currently holds the 16th place in the Cup Series standings.

