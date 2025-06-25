49-yo Kevin Harvick calls Dale Earnhardt Jr. a rare breed in racing: "He likes to be involved

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the few people who have their life revolving almost entirely around racing. The legendary NASCAR driver is the son of another legend of the sport, Dale Earnhardt Sr., and is related to many former and current drivers in the NASCAR world. The Earnhardt family is one of the few families that still actively engage themselves in the sport and continues their lineage forward.

Earnhardt Jr. won his debut race as a crew chief for JRM's No. 88 team in the NASCAR Xfinity series race at Pocono Raceway last weekend. Dale Earnhardt Jr. came in to fill the shoes of the regular chief, Mardy Lindley, due to his one-week suspension. The NASCAR Hall of Famer had some big shoes to fill, as Lindley has had an amazing run as the crew chief for his team.

Earnhardt Jr. did not disappoint as he successfully guided Connor Zilisch's Xfinity series win this week, making him one of the few people with NASCAR victories as a driver, team owner, and crew chief.

Commending Earnhardt Jr.'s achievements, 49-year-old Kevin Harvick expressed his thoughts on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s love for the sport.

"The unique part about Dale Jr. is, he just has a huge passion for everything about racing. He likes to know about it, he likes to be involved in it, he'll step in and be the crew chief, step in and run cars to our races. He lives his life around racing, and has lived his life around racing since he was born." Kevin Harvick said via his Happy Hour podcast

Earnhardt Jr. revealed after the race that he would only return as a crew chief if the need arose and confirmed that it was just a one-race experience for now.

Connor Zilisch reveals his reaction on learning that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the crew chief during Pocono.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and 18-year-old Xfinity Series driver Conner Zilisch made history during the race weekend at Pocono by winning the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. The race was first for Earnhardt Jr. as a crew chief and the second Xfinity win for Zilisch in his career.

The young gun of JRM shared his hilarious reaction post the race of the time he learned about Earnhardt Jr. as the crew chief for his Pocono race.

"Well, at first I thought it was a joke. Mardy texted me like two weeks ago and was like I think we’re going to have Earnhardt Jr. crew chief it and I texted Dale and I was like, ‘So, you’re crew chiefing this thing at Pocono?’ And I don’t think he knew for sure at that time either, he was like, ‘We’ll see… maybe.” Connor Zilisch said via Dale Jr. download

The pairing of Earnhardt Jr. and Connor Zilisch was surely successful from the win at Pocono, but Earnhardt Jr. has confirmed that it would only happen again if a similar situation arises in the future.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the co-owner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports.

