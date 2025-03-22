5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Homestead-Miami race unveiled so far

NASCAR is prepared to head into Homestead-Miami next for the second consecutive triple header and the sixth round of the 2025 Cup Series. With the first race at the circuit right around the corner, teams unveiled their eye-catching special liveries, decorated with stunning colors and attractive designs.

Ad

After an action-filled weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR will make its next stop at Homestead-Miami. This is the first time in three seasons that the race will be held at the venue within the first half of the season. It served as the title-deciding race for a long time and was still placed in the playoffs within the last three years. However, the sport is observing a major restructuring within the calendar which will see the race being held rather early this season.

Ad

Trending

As NASCAR prepares to race on the 1.5-mile track, here are the five best special liveries that the teams have revealed so far.

#5 Josh Berry: Latest NASCAR winner to showcase tricolor gradient

Josh Berry, who won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier last week, will pilot the #21 primarily sponsored by DEX Imaging. The livery will feature a three-color gradient with red taking the primary, covered on the front and back with black and white, respectively. The paint scheme will be quite a unique one on the Cup Series field.

Ad

#4 Brad Keselowski

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Keselowski's #6 Ford will see a mix of colors with white marking dominance, but overshined by strips of bright pink and yellow that will be painted on the sides and rear of the car. This will be in the team's sponsorship with Nexlizet, a cholesterol medication that will serve as the primary sponsor.

#3 Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports's Chase Elliott will feature the UniFirst turquoise-gray livery which was revealed earlier. The #9 will primarily be painted in turquoise with gray covering the bottom and the back, giving a dark contrast. This is the first of the five times the car will feature the livery this year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Justin Haley

The #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet will see a mix of colors as part of Justin Haley's partnership with Gainbridge. The black primary will be decorated with quotes of yellow and blue to mark a bright contrast on the track.

#1 Alex Bowman

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Bowman's #48 will catch all eyes on the NASCAR field as his partnership with Ally Financial will feature a dedicated Unrivaled League paint scheme, which is a tribute to the namesake league in Women's basketball, aiming to bring equal support in men's and women's sports.

The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will set a precedent, giving clarity on how the cars could perform during the playoffs. The track was a part of the playoff schedule up until last year, as mentioned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback