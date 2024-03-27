5 best road course drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series courtesy Denny Hamlin

After the recent NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin offered his insights into the top performers on road courses, a discipline that has gained increasing prominence in recent years.

With NASCAR’s schedule featuring a diverse array of tracks, mastering road course racing has become important for drivers aiming to contend for titles.

On his “Actions Detrimental” podcast, Hamlin offered his thoughts on who he believes are the best road course drivers on the grid. The three-time Daytona 500 winner picked five names that stand out among the rest are William Byron, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, and AJ Allmendinger.

In the podcast, sharing his insights into the five best road course drivers currently dominating the circuit, Denny Hamlin said:

“I think that there's five that's probably gonna jump out at me when I look at it. I'm gonna say Byron, Bell, I think Ty Gibbs, Reddick. I think those are the ones that will always be the fastest. I mean you could throw Allmendinger in there but even he didn't look I don't know just over the last few years just not it seems like these guys these younger guys have caught him for sure skill set wise”

“Yeah, I'm gonna say the Byron, Bell, Gibbs, Reddick. I mean that's four of your top five of the finishing order right there just because and it's not just based off of this it's this is I'm putting in Watkins Glen and many others”

Reddick, Gibbs, Bell, Allmendinger and Byron have an average finish of 11.6, 12.9, 13.4, 13.6, and 16.1, respectively at road course races since 2021. Reddick has three road course race wins, while Bell, Allmendinger and Byron have two each.

How many road courses are there in 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series holds races at different tracks in the United States, consisting of oval, road course and street track race.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series' calendar contains only four road course races, namely Circuit of the Americas (Mar. 24), Sonoma Raceway (Jun. 9), Watkins Glen International (Sept. 15), and Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 13).

William Byron was the winner of the most recent COTA road course race. Let’s see which driver comes out on top in the remaining three road course races.