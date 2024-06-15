5 drivers who can replace Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing after the end of this season

Martin Truex Jr. has recently announced that he is set to hang his helmet after the conclusion of the 2024 Cup Series season. Truex Jr. has been extending his one-year agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing for the past two years and now has officially decided to part ways with the sport.

After an illustrious two-decade-long career in the Cup Series, #19 Truex Jr.'s retirement from NASCAR's full-time stock car racing has opened the spot in one of the top organizations to be filled.

Here are the five possible NASCAR drivers who can fill in for the 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.:

1. Chase Briscoe

After Stewart-Haas Racing announced its closure, Chase Briscoe emerged as the top candidate from the Ford roster. The 29-year-old Briscoe has one win and 26 top-ten in the NASCAR Cup Series. Briscoe could also bring his current sponsorship with Mahindra Tractors to the new shed. Currently, he has one top-five and five top-tens in 16 starts in the 2024 Cup Series season.

Trending

2. Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson is another prospect for the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing. Gragson is currently a free agent after Stewart-Haas Racing announced that they would shut their operation. The 25-year-old Gragson is looking for a new home for the 2025 season. He also remains a prime candidate for JGR because of his ties with the sponsor, Bass Pro Shop, the current sponsor for Martin Truex Jr. in #19 Toyota.

3. Erik Jones

The Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones could return to his former team, where he bagged his first Cup Series win in 2018, driving the #20 Toyota for JGR. Jones replaced the NASCAR legend Matt Kenseth while taking the drive full-time for JGR. Jones remains a possible replacement for #19 if Joe Gibbs decides to bring a familiar face to their shed.

4. Chandler Smith

The full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Chandler Smith for JGR is another young candidate from the Toyota Racing Development. The 21-year-old Smith has two wins, six top-fives, and nine top-tens in the Xfinity Series so far. Smith could be an excellent prospect for the #19 Toyota as a full-time driver in the Cup Series for the 2025 season.

5. Corey Heim

The full-time Truck Series driver for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim, piloting the #11 Toyota is another young prospect from the Toyota shed. With an impressive record of three wins, seven top-fives, and nine top-tens in the 2024 Truck Series, the 21-year-old Heim has certainly grabbed the limelight in the NASCAR community. Currently, he is a reserve driver for Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing. However, he could extend his affiliation with the latter in the 2025 season if 23XI expands to a three-car charter next season.