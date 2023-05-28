5 longest NASCAR race tracks in the 2023 calendar

The NASCAR Cup Series is hosting its nine-month-long season with 38 races (including two exhibition races) at 26 different race tracks throughout the United States this year.

The 2023 calendar has a mix of short tracks, superspeedway, intermediate, dirt track, street and road courses. Some tracks like Daytona International Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Darlington Raceway have been on the calendar since the sport's inception in 1948. Most of the tracks host races for the three national series of races, while some are limited to a particular series and this is what makes NASCAR so interesting.

NASCAR has raced on different types of venues. Here is a look at the five longest racetracks of the 2023 season.

NASCAR’s top-5 longest tracks of the ongoing season

#5 Watkin Glen International

Watkin Glen International, located in Watkins Glen, New York is the fifth-longest track featured in the 2023 Cup Series season.

The 2.45-mile (3.94 km) road course was opened in 1956 as a permanent circuit and holds a capacity of 38,900 spectators. At the moment, the venue hosts the Cup Series’ Go Bowling at The Glen and the Xfinity Series’ Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen. Tony Stewart has won 5 races at The Glen, which is the highest by any Cup driver.

#4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)

There are only a few tracks on the NASCAR calendar as iconic and popular as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 2.439-mile (3.925 km) road course opened in 1909 and is located in Speedway, Indiana.

With a permanent seating capacity of 257,327 and raising capacity to an approximate 400,000, it is the highest-capacity sports venue in the world.

The road course features 14 turns so drivers are on the brakes at the end of the two long straights. Jeff Gordon had won five races at this venue.

#3 Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway, located in Daytona Beach, Florida and is one of the most historic tracks of the sport.

The 2.500-mile (4.023 km) long track opened in 1959 and features 31 degrees of banking, 18 degrees of banking at tri-oval, and two degrees of banking on straightaways. After renovations, the venue holds a capacity of 123,500 (grandstand capacity).

Daytona hosts multiple races, including Cup Series (Daytona 500 and Coke Zero Sugar 400), Xfinity Series (Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 and Wawa 250), and Truck Series (NextEra Energy 250). Richard Petty holds the record for most wins here with a total of 10 first place finishes.

#2 Talladega Superspeedway (2.66)

Talladega Motor Speedway, located in Lincoln, Alabama is one of the most famous venues of the sport.

The 2.66-mile (4.28 km) superspeedway opened in 1969. The tri-oval shaped track features 33 degrees of banking at the first and second turns and 32.4 and 32.5 degrees of banking at turns 3 and 4, respectively. In addition, the tracks also consist of 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

The longest oval has a total seating capacity of 80,000-175,000 (depends on config.). With 10 wins NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt holds the record of winning the most number of races at this venue.

#1 Circuit of the Americas

Circuit of the Americas, located in Austin, Texas, is the longest race track featured in the current calendar. The 3.426-mile (5.514 km) road course features 20 turns and 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the track.

The Grade 1 FIA-specification was first opened in 2012 and holds a capacity of 1,50,000 spectators. It currently hosts the Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the Xfinity Series’ Pit Boss 250, and the Truck Series’ XPEL 225.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick is the recent winner at COTA.

