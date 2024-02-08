5 NASCAR drivers who can mount a surprise title challenge to Ryan Blaney in 2024

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney enters the 2024 season as one of the favorites to defend his title and is poised for a strong campaign. The #12 Penske driver aims to build on his title-winning season, yet some potential drivers could spoil the party.

The Cup Series features many veteran drivers who are perennial title contenders and enter the season as strong favorites. The veterans are a genuine threat to Blaney's title hunt, however, a few dark horses could put together a surprise title bid, similar to how the #12 Penske driver himself did last season.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

The 2023 NASCAR season witnessed many underdog drivers take center stage as they put themselves in the bracket of title contenders. In the below list, let us take a look at five drivers who are legitimate title threats for Ryan Blaney.

5 NASCAR drivers challenging Ryan Blaney for the 2024 title.

#5 Chris Buescher

The #17 Ford driver headlined RFK Racing's upward progression last season, taking three victories in the regular season. Despite the team's efforts faltering in the playoffs, Buescher proved that he could be a consistent race-winner.

Following his breakthrough season last year, Chris Buescher and RFK Racing need to iron out their inconsistencies in the postseason to return to their former glory. With the potential of putting together a multi-win campaign, Buescher could derail Ryan Blaney's title defense season.

#4 Ross Chastain

The #1 Trackhouse Racing driver bested the reigning champion in the season finale at Phoenix, showcasing that he could beat Blaney on his favorite track.

Ross Chastain's 2023 campaign lacked the consistency of his stellar 2022 season as the #1 Trackhouse driver went anonymous after his early season rampage. If Chastain puts together consistent performances throughout the season and manages to grind through the playoffs, he has a fair shot at winning the title.

#3 Tyler Reddick

The 23XI Racing driver took two victories in his maiden season for the team, showcasing why Denny Hamlin was so high on the two-time Xfinity Series champion. He was sixth in the standings last year, one spot behind his bossman Hamlin.

Tyler Reddick continued his road course dominance last season while also setting the pace on intermediate ovals. Given that the new playoff schedule has two road course races, Reddick could catapult himself into the final four and contend for the title.

#2 Christopher Bell

In the stacked driver lineup at Joe Gibbs Racing consisting of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin, it is Christopher Bell who has outshone the veterans in the past couple of seasons. Making two consecutive final-four appearances, Bell could make it a hattrick this season.

Despite delivering clutch victories in the playoffs, Bell's results at Phoenix Raceway aren't impressive. If the #20 JGR team sorts out the issues at Phoenix, Bell could beat Ryan Blaney for the title.

#1 William Byron

Following his breakout season last year, the #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver enters the 2024 season as one of the pre-season title favorites along with his teammate Kyle Larson and reigning champion Ryan Blaney.

Byron racked up the most wins in the Cup Series (6) last year and showed improvement on different tracks. His efforts fell short in the season finale, where he had to settle for a fourth-place finish in the standings.

If the 26-year-old repeats his 2023 campaign, he could return championship glory to the iconic #24 HMS team.