5 NASCAR drivers feat. Bristol winner Christopher Bell favorite to win the New Hampshire race

NASCAR Insights predicts that Christopher Bell, the defending winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, will probably win again and secure a spot in the Round of 8. His recent win at Bristol only adds to his credentials.

With minimal banking and tight corners, the Loudon track demands a balance of skill and patience, for drivers can no longer rely on banked turns to carry their pace.

Moreover, the track returns for its first playoff appearance after eight years, making it an unpredictable outing for favourites and challengers alike. That said, JGR came away from the opening rounds as the team to beat, with many surprise entrants making the top-10.

While the three-car outfit hopes to remain dominant, here are five drivers, including Christopher Bell, who are vying for the iconic lobster on Sunday, September 21.

#1. Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell has two wins in his last three outings at New Hampshire, and in addition, he began on pole in 2023. His 2024 outing saw him dominate the field with a 149-lap lead, while his JGR teammate, Chase Briscoe, came in as the runner-up. As such, the No.20 driver is poised to reclaim the top step and extend his newfound momentum.

#2. Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski is coming off the heels of a runner-up placing at Bristol Motor Speedway after a last-lap battle with Christopher Bell. While he's on a 52-race winless drought, his track record at New Hampshire offers hope. With two top-5 and a top-10 finish in the Next Gen Era, the No. 6 Ford driver looks like a strong contender with three consecutive top-10 starts at the 'Granite State'.

His last win at the track came in 2020, and if his recent outings are anything to go by, Keselowski can definitely win again if he finds himself among the frontrunners.

#3. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson has a tumultuous history at the Loudon event. After five podium finishes and three runner-up results, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has yet to notch up a victory. Moreover, he has led only 22 laps in his 14 starts at the 1-mile asphalt. However, his 52-lap lead at the recently concluded Gateway race proves his potential at flat tracks.

#4. Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric currently stands ninth in the playoff standings and is one point below the cutoff line. A win at New Hampshire would lock him in for the semi-final round. Much like Larson, the Team Penske driver's win at Gateway last year helps his odds. Penske is also known for finding the right setup at flatter tracks like Phoenix, and Cindric's fifth-place result at Richmond this year validates his chances at such tracks.

#5. William Byron

New Hampshire remains the only track in William Byron's resume where he hasn't found a top-10 finish. Despite top-10 starts in his last three outings, the HMS driver has led only nine laps. A win at the Loudon track will be a much-needed result for the regular season champion's title hopes.

