5 NASCAR drivers feat. Jimmie Johnson to win three Cup races in under 35 starts

Not long ago, Jimmie Johnson made his 700th career NASCAR Cup Series start. The green flag dropped on the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the seven-time champion behind the wheel of the No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club. In this full circle moment, it is worth remembering that Charlotte was the same track where Johnson debuted in the Cup Series on October 7, 2001.

With 83 career wins—tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth all-time—and seven Cup Series championships, Jimmie Johnson is one of NASCAR’s all-time greats. He spent 19 full-time seasons with Hendrick Motorsports and is now the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club. Here are five drivers—including Jimmie Johnson—who reached three NASCAR Cup Series wins in fewer than 35 starts.

1. Jimmie Johnson — 31 Starts

Track: Dover Motor Speedway

Date: Sept. 22, 2002

Jimmie Johnson's third win came at Dover in his rookie season. Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, the No. 48 car became a force instantly. He ended 2002 with three wins and narrowly lost Rookie of the Year to Ryan Newman. Jimmie Johnson would go on to win seven championships and finish with 83 Cup wins. In 2025, he races part-time while co-owning Legacy Motor Club.

2. Tony Stewart — 33 Starts

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: Nov. 14, 1999

Stewart won his third race in the season finale of 1999. That year, he won at Richmond, Phoenix, and Homestead, capping a rookie campaign that included 21 top-tens. He became the only driver to win titles in both IndyCar and NASCAR. Stewart’s start made him a central piece to Joe Gibbs Racing before forming Stewart-Haas Racing. Today, he’s active in NHRA.

3. Dick Hutcherson — 29 Starts

Track: Greenville-Pickens Speedway

Date: June 19, 1965

Hutcherson's third win came in just his 29th Cup start. A two-time IMCA champ before entering NASCAR, Hutcherson’s 1965 season included nine wins. Despite his performance, he was denied Rookie of the Year eligibility due to IMCA success before that. He later went into a successful career as a crew chief and car builder, working with champions like David Pearson.

4. Pete Hamilton — 32 Starts

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Date: August 1970 (second Talladega race)

Hamilton won the 1970 Daytona 500 and swept both Talladega races in the same year—all three wins coming within his first 32 starts. Driving for Petty Enterprises, he built a reputation as a superspeedway expert. A neck injury cut his top-tier career short, but he continued racing and later helped develop Chrysler’s grassroots racing initiatives.

5. Shane van Gisbergen — 33 Starts

Track: Chicago Street Course

Date: July 6, 2025

Van Gisbergen’s third win, which came very recently, sets him at an equal record with Tony Stewart for the second-fastest in modern drivers. His wins in Mexico City and twice in Chicago show how comfortable he is on road and street courses. In 2024, he won Xfinity races at Portland, Sonoma, and Chicago.

