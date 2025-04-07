5 NASCAR drivers who lost big in the 2025 Darlington race featuring Kyle Larson

Denny Hamlin crossed the line at the Darlington Raceway to score his second consecutive win of the season at the NASCAR Cup Series event, the Goodyear 400 on Sunday. After starting from third place, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver got a shot at taking the lead during the final caution period. After a quick pit-stop, Hamlin was able to get the car out ahead of race leader, William Byron, who had led 243 laps at that point and was able to score the victory with a gap of 0.597s over the #24 driver.

Hamlin's win put him in second place in the championship standings as he climbed six spots.

However, a few other drivers didn't get the success they were looking for, including Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson. This list will take a look at the NASCAR Cup drivers whose race results at Darlington affected their fight for the title.

5. Alex Bowman

After this weekend's race, Alex Bowman sits at 10th place in the championship standings, having dropped seven spots after the #48 driver completed the Goodyear 400 in 35th place - which only awarded him three points.

Bowman's weekend started poorly, given the driver's qualifying performance had him start the race from 33rd, and he was unable to climb up the grid during the Darlington event.

4. Josh Berry

Josh Berry (21) out of turn one during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, April 6th 2025 - Source: Imagn

Josh Berry's qualifying performance on Saturday had him start the NASCAR race in 24th place, but after making contact with Tyler Reddick on Lap 195, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race winner was sent spinning into the inside wall at the Darlington track.

This brought out the seventh caution flag of the race, and Berry's final position was 36th, giving him seven points. The #21 Wood Brothers Racing driver was consistently in the Top 10 of the race before the incident, which awarded him stage points. He has dropped eight spots in the standings and now occupies 20th place.

3. Bubba Wallace

The 23XI Racing driver showed up to the NASCAR weekend and put in a strong qualifying performance, securing fifth place on the grid for the Goodyear 400. Bubba Wallace's race, however, ended very much out of the Top-five spots. After Kyle Larson faced trouble in the final laps of the race, and unexpectedly decelerated, Wallace went into the back of his car which affected his race.

The #23 driver crossed the line to take 21st place, which cost him one spot in the Cup Series standings, putting him in eighth place.

2. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson (5) spins early in turn two and is brought in to the garage for work during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, April 6th 2025 - Source: Imagn

The #5 driver faced a difficult race at Darlington this past weekend. After being awarded 'Best in Show' for his throwback livery ahead of the Goodyear 400, Kyle Larson started the NASCAR event from 19th place. But in lap four of the race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was battling with reigning champion Joey Logano for 18th, when he spun and hit the wall nose-first.

Half a race later, the car was ready to go back out, with Larson having to make up 160 laps. Later in the race, the driver spun out the same way, wrecking his car for the final time, which was aided after he slowed down suddenly causing Bubba Wallace's car to go into the back of him and cause the spin. Larson went home with one point and dropped four places in the championship, and is currently sixth in the NASCAR Cup standings.

1. Chase Briscoe

Like Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe's weekend got off to a good start, qualifying in fourth place for the NASCAR event. But by the time the checkered flag was waved, the #19 driver fell to 28th place in the race. While he did take home nine points and only dropped one spot in the championship, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver lost the biggest by finishing the race 24 places behind where he started.

