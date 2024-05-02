Being a driver for the Michael Jordan co-owned NASCAR team 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick is a big fan of the famous sneaker brand, Nike's Air Jordans.

The 28-year-old driver, who moved to 23XI Racing just last season, is often spotted showcasing his enormous Jordan collection, be it during Cup races or his Instagram handle. In this article, we will explore some of Tyler Reddick's best Air Jordans, and the times this season when he put them on display prior to his races.

1. Air Jordan 5 Retro

First in the list is the magnificent Air Jordan 5 Retro Raging Bull, a pair that Reddick put on prior to his NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this season.

2. Air Jordan 1 Low SE

During the Martinsville Speedway Cup race, Reddick turned heads once again, this time donning the vibrant Air Jordan 1 Low SE Tropical Twist.

3. Air Jordan 4

At the Texas Motor Speedway Cup race, Reddick opted for the classic Air Jordan 4 Military Blue, showcasing his appreciation for the timeless design of Jordan Brand sneakers.

4. Travis Scott X Air Jordan 1

Reddick stole the show during the Dover Cup race earlier this season. Wearing the highly sought-after Travis Scott X Air Jordan 1 Low OG Black Phantom, Tyler Reddick made a fashion statement by sporting his favorite pair of Jordans.

5. Air Jordan 14 Retro

Another notable moment when Tyler Reddick was spotted sporting a pair of Jordans was the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas this season. The 28-year-old driver donned his sleek Air Jordan 14 Retro Flint Grey prior to the race.

Tyler Reddick elaborates on his mega shoe collection

Pretty evident that the former Richard Childress Racing man is a sneakerhead, Reddick recently shed light on his enormous shoe collection. Speaking to retired driver Kevin Harvick during the latter's Happy Harvick podcast, Reddick revealed that he has 72 pairs of Air Jordans. The two-time Xfinity Series champion stated:

""My favorite pair, that I wear most of the time just because they're very very durable, I even wore them to the Bristol dirt race are the Travis Scott Phantoms. They're like an all black shoe. It has some white stitching but the material of the stitching is not very... like, it's very hard to stain."

When asked, Reddick revealed that he often coordinates his footwear with the color scheme of each race weekend. He said:

"I do like to mix it up and wear a shoe that kind of goes along with the color scheme of the weekend."

Tyler Reddick has one win so far in the 2024 season, which came at Talladega Superspeedway. The 23XI Racing driver has 354 points to his name after 11 races, and is ranked fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.