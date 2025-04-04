$50M-worth Kelley Earnhardt drops a 2-word reaction to her brother Dale Jr.’s #8 Chevy’s new look

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return behind the wheel of his iconic No. 8 Chevy at Tri County Speedway in October. Sun Drop, one of his longest-standing partners from his professional racing days, will sponsor his iconic ride.

Recently, he dropped an update on the same via Instagram. Kelley Earnhardt Miller (worth $50 million via Celebrity Net Worth), his sister and co-owner of JR Motorsports, reacted to the post via her Instagram story with the following caption:

"Great Memories!"

Here is a screenshot of the same:

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's IG story (@kelleyearnhardtmiller)

The zMAX CARS Tour races are scheduled for October 4 and will be held at the Granite Falls, North Carolina facility. Dale Jr. won’t be running a NASCAR-sanctioned race this year like he usually does. But he will run select late model races with his No. 8 JR Motorsports machine.

That is because he was added to TNT Sports and Amazon Prime’s broadcast teams for their coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 and beyond. Amazon Prime’s stint will begin with this year’s crown jewel Coca-Cola 600, scheduled for May 25. On the other hand, TNT will begin its coverage with the regular season race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28, two weeks after the series' first-ever event in Mexico.

Per reports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also be a part of Fox Sports 1 for the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car event scheduled for Friday, May 16. Needless to say, 2025 is going to be a busy year for the NASCAR Hall of Famer.

“We’re very disappointed in him”- Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks his silence on JR Motorsports newcomer’s antics at Martinsville

During last week’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Sammy Smith, driver of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevy, rear-ended fellow racer and then-leader Taylor Gray. In seconds, that last-lap crash translated into a massive multi-car pileup.

Smith’s actions left many unhappy, including his boss, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The 20-year-old speedster knew what he had done and had apologized for it. But it wasn’t enough.

Detailing the same on his The Dale Jr. Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said:

“I called Sammy on Sunday and I talked to him for a while and told him everything that I needed to tell him after I'd calmed down. You don't know whether it sinks in yet. I can't sit here and tell you, 'Oh yeah, man, he's sorry. He's really sorry and, man, he's going to do better.'”

"But he says all those things,” Dale Jr. continued. “He says that he understands that he screwed up. He knows it gives himself a black eye, he gave JR Motorsports a black eye. He knows that we're very disappointed in him."

That said, Smith will now prepare for next week’s (April 5) race, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. The event will be televised on CW from 3:30 pm ET onwards with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

