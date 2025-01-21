$50M-worth Kelley Earnhardt hails Brad Keselowski’s business acumen, teases potential partnership

Kelley Earnhardt Miller recently shared her honest opinion on Brad Keselowski's business mind in reply to Bob Pockrass' comment on X. JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley hosted RFK Racing driver and co-owner Keselowski in her Business of Motorsports podcast series, under the Dirty Mo Media production banner.

In a post on X, renowned journalist Bob Pockrass shared his thoughts on the "insightful" conversations between the $50 million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Kelley Earnhardt Miller and the former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski. Pockrass wrote:

"I listened to this conversation between Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Brad Keselowski during my run this morning and found it quite insightful (and the trophy talk a little humorous)."

The Fox Sports journalist's retweet on X caught the eye of Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, who was open to forming a business partnership with Keselowski.

"He’s really smart! Someone I would consider going into business with," Kelley Earnhardt Miller responded on X.

The Dirty Mo Media's post on X shared a teaser of the two NASCAR team owners discussing the sport and the involvement of the 40-year-old Keselowski in the ownership business.

Brad Keselowski opens up on what "excites" him in the ownership business

After an eventful career with Team Penske, the No. 6 Ford Mustang driver, Brad Keselowski, joined Roush Fenway Racing (now RFK Racing) as a part-owner and full-time Cup Series driver in 2022. Apart from that, the Michigan native formed a Truck Series team (Brad Keselowski Racing) in 2007 and closed its operations in 2017.

Speaking to Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Keselowski shared his thoughts on what made him turn to the team ownership aspect. He said (4.20 onwards):

"There are other moments where you’re like, 'Gosh, we were right on the cusp of winning, but we were missing this one piece,' and it’s something outside of my control as a driver, You know, there’s a little bit of the control freak that I think we all have, where you’re like, 'Man, we were missing this one piece, I knew how to get it, couldn’t do it because I didn’t have the, you know, kind of the authority and command authority to do it.' So, I like that part of being an owner. That excites me."

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski, who has been a part of the NASCAR Cup Series for almost 17 years, will start his fourth season for RFK Racing. Despite accumulating 36 Cup wins, he managed a single win last year in Darlington since his transition to the new team.

With the addition of a new team to their two-car charter team, Keselowski has shown high optimism about making all three cars into the playoffs of the coming season. His two teammates are Chris Buescher in the No. 17 Ford and Ryan Preece, driving the No. 60.

