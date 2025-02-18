$50M worth Kelley Earnhardt lauds Brenden ‘Butterbean’ Queen for “huge” Daytona ARCA win

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner of Jr. Motorsports with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr., took to social media on Saturday to congratulate Brenden ‘Butterbean’ Queen on scoring his first career ARCA Menards Series win at Daytona this past weekend. It was Queen's second career start in the series as he wheeled the #28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet to victory at the Ride the 'Dente 200.

In honor of his first career victory, Queen stopped by to eat at Waffle House and posed with a group of friends for a picture. Queen posted the photo to X, writing:

"You know we made it to the @WaffleHouse"

The post garnered many comments from those who wanted to congratulate Queen on his monumental win. One of them was $50M worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Earnhardt Miller, who penned a message on X that read:

"Congrats on the win! That’s huge."

Queen, a 27-year-old driver out of Chesapeake, Virginia, started fifth in Saturday's race and led 10 laps en route to victory. He held off Joe Gibbs Racing development driver William Sawalich, who finished second, followed by Jason Kitzmiller in third place, Lavar Scott in fourth place, and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves in fifth place.

Queen made three appearances last season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series behind the wheel of the #1 truck. His best finish came in his debut at North Wilkesboro Speedway as he scored a fourth-place finish.

Earnhardt Miller, meanwhile, had a big-time week at Daytona as well. Jr. Motorsports made its Cup Series debut in this year's Daytona 500 with Justin Allgaier wheeling the #40 Chevrolet to a ninth-place finish. He qualified for the Daytona 500 amid the Duels at Daytona as Jr. Motorsports entered as a non-charter team.

Kelley Earnhardt's team Jr. Motorsports encapsulated what Daytona 500 entry meant in social media post

Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kelley Earnhardt Miller celebrate after winning the 2024 Xfinity Series championship - Source: Imagn

When it was known that Justin Allgaier had qualified for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 amid his respective Duel at Daytona race, the Jr. Motorsports team erupted in celebration on pit road. Co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller celebrated with high fives and embraces amongst their driver and crew members.

The celebration captured by JRM's social media team and posted on Instagram signified that Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt's elation articulated how monumental it is to make the Daytona 500. They wrote:

"What the Daytona 500 means to us."

Jr. Motorsports fields four full-time Xfinity Series teams. The organization has 88 career victories in the series and four championships, the last coming with Allgaier in 2024.

The team has helped develop the likes of Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and other top Cup Series stars today. Elliott won the Xfinity Series title with Jr. Motorsports in 2014 and later won a Cup Series championship with Hendrick Motorsports in 2020.

