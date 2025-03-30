Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton was not happy with how Daniel Dye raced him during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. $55-million-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) NASCAR vet Jeff Burton’s nephew was disappointed as he could have finished inside the top-10 but had to settle for a disappointing P11.

During a post-race interview with Toby Christie, Burton said that he would be happy to return the favor to Dye, who currently drives the No. 10 Chevy SS for Kaulig Racing. Recalling his run-in with Dye, Burton said,

“I was frustrated with the 10 car. Earlier, about 20 to go or 30 to go, he just dove in three-wide on the restart; cleaned out somebody. He (was) just racing over his head. And then, the last lap, he just sailed it off in there into (turn) 1, knocked me up the hill for no reason and then down here he did the same thing. He's just driving over his head with no respect.” (0:13 onwards)

“So I just came down here to tell him that I didn't appreciate it, and if he wants to race like that, I'll put him over the grandstands the next time we're here,” Jeb Burton added.

The next race at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled for October 25, amid the playoffs. For another run-in to happen between Burton and Dye, both drivers have to qualify for the playoffs. The easiest way to do that is by winning a point-paying race.

Both Burton and Dye are vying for their first wins of the season. While Burton sits 11th in the driver standings with 169 points, Dye is right below Burton in 12th with 168 points to his name.

Next up for the drivers is the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. The 147-lap race is scheduled for Saturday, April 5. Fans can watch it live on CW or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET.

Jeb Burton goes turkey hunting with Team Penske’s Cup Series champion

Jeb Burton took Ryan Blaney, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, on a turkey-hunting spree. Blaney had never shot such a big bird in the wild, but he was excited anyway. As Burton described, Blaney’s heart was “beating out of his chest” in thrill.

Draped in an army-printed hunting suit, Blaney carefully aimed at a pair and a few seconds later, pulled the trigger. He was able to bring down the bigger bird, after which Jeb Burton exclaimed,

“Good job Ryan! Yeah, good job!

“That was the longest three minutes of my life,” Blaney admitted while standing next to his kill.

Ryan Blaney drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is in his eighth season driving for Roger Penske and 10th in the Cup Series. Blaney won his first series championship in 2023.

