56th Annual Snowball Derby sees Ty Majeski claim second victory in four years 

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski clinched his second Snowball Derby victory in four years at the 56th Annual Snowball Derby event.

The 29-year-old held off Gio Ruggiero by 1.042 seconds to collect his second Tom Dawson trophy at the Five Flags Speedway.

Ty Majeski grabbed the first position with six laps to go after initial leaders Stephen Nasse and Bubba Pollard came in contact with each other, bringing their races to a premature end. Notably, this was Majeski's second victory at the Snowball Derby. He previously won the 300-lap endurance race in 2020.

Following the race, the Truck Series driver spoke to the media, reflecting on his neck-to-neck battles with both Nasse and Pollard. Majeski said (via NASCAR.com):

"I thought if I could clear him and Bubba could wiggle Nasse then I could sneak away, but it never happened. Nasse was lifting to keep me on the outside and it allowed Bubba to close the gap and fill the whole, but that might have been the mistake that lost him the race."

Describing his bout with the two drivers, Majeski reflected on securing the lead early on. He stated:

"I had the best car on the long run all night, I just fought short run speed. I let them get away a little bit. I got the lead on that restart with about 200 to go. I was able to hold Stephen off for a little bit, then he got by me. I was able to keep that gap close."

“We had him right where we wanted him. It looked like the race was going to go green with about 30 to go and I was teeing him up. I was within a couple car lengths of him and then of course the caution comes out," Majeski further added.

Speed isn't everything in the Snowball Derby, according to Ty Majeski

The 29-year-old NASCAR driver further spoke about his past experiences in the excruciating 300-lap Snowball Derby race. A two-time winner at the event, Majeski shared his perspective on what it takes to secure victory.

Majeski said:

"You can’t ever be fast enough to win this race. I felt like we were the best car at times, but maybe not when it counted. I’ve been the best car when it counted and didn’t win many times, so I know how it feels. You just have to be a good enough car to maintain the track position. Be in the top-three, four or five at the end and anything can happen."

"Speed helps, but it’s not everything in this race. Situations have to go your way, and tonight it was our night," Majeski concluded.