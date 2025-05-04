$5M-worth Ryan Blaney joins Ohio-based Speedway as a co-owner

NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has recently joined the ownership team at Ohio’s Sharon Speedway. Later, the $5 million-worth Team Penske driver (as per Celebrity Net Worth) resorted to X and expressed his feelings.

Sharon Speedway, which began its operations in 1929, enters its 96th anniversary season in 2025. Besides Ryan Blaney, the track is owned by his father, Dave Blaney, and local businessman Will Thomas III. This is going to be Dave Blaney’s 24th year of owning the 3/8-mile dirt track.

“Excited to be joining Sharon Speedway and my dad as a partial owner,” Ryan Blaney posted. “This track has meant a lot to our family throughout the years. Looking forward to keeping the legacy in racing going.”

Blaney has 40 wins (38 in “410” Sprint and two in Big-Block Modifieds) at Sharon alone. Next up at the Hartford-based venue is the season-opening Super Series event presented by Bala Management, which is scheduled for May 10.

That’s one day before NASCAR hits Kansas Speedway for its 12th point-paying race of the season on May 11. Named AdventHealth 400, the 267-lap Cup Series event will be televised on FS1, 3 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Blaney has made 20 previous starts at Kansas Speedway, his most recent one being on September 29, 2024. That day, he bagged a P4, adding to the three top-fives he already had with Wood Brothers Racing (2016, May 2017, October 2017). This year, he will log his 16th start at the track in a Team Penske Ford Mustang.

Ryan Blaney says it’s almost time to “Turn the Page” at Texas Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney is now ready for the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The 267-lap race is scheduled for this coming Sunday, May 4. Blaney will enter the event eighth in points, 41 behind Chase Elliott, the defending track champion and driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy.

Blaney took to X and wrote,

“T is for Texas and Time, and it’s definitely time to “Turn the Page” in @txmotorspeedway this week. Watch us take the stage this Sunday at 3:30 ET on @fs1.”

In his 18 previous starts at the Fort Worth track, Ryan Blaney amassed five top fives and nine top tens, besides a win back in 2022. Since joining Penske, he has been there 12 times, with his most recent finish being a P33.

On Sunday, Blaney will start 24th on Row 12 alongside Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon. Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar won the pole, pulling off a fast lap (191.659 mph) at 28.175 seconds.

Fans can watch the drivers in action only on Fox Sports 1, 3:30 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will also be available on PRN (Performance Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

