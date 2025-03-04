$6.1B-worth Roger Penske’s star driver under the microscope as NASCAR Cup Series MD voices potential penalties: “We’ll have to deal with it”

Austin Cindric is under the NASCAR microscope for his actions during the race at the Circuit of The Americas. The Cup Series Managing Director, Brad Moran, revealed that they were set to review an incident involving the driver for Roger Penske's team, which could lead to a penalty.

Ad

During the early stages of the 2025 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Cindric and Ty Dillon were involved in an incident that saw the latter being spun around on the start/finish straight.

The two drivers were fighting for position when the fourth lap started. On the exit of the final turn, Dillon pushed out the Penske #2 wide. As Cindric returned to the track, he made contact with the #10 Chevy, turning it around. He was left stranded and lost positions owing to the move.

Ad

Trending

As it was early in the race, there was no caution flag, and the race went on, explained Brad Moran. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he also revealed that they were going to look back at the incident and review it for any potential penalties.

"Yeah, unfortunately that happened early on in the race, so there was not a caution at that point for it," Moran said. "But, we are going to go back, and that’s on our list today, so we’ll have a look at that and see if there was something there that we do not like, and if there is we’ll have to deal with it."

Ad

Ty Dillon finished the race in 25th place. If there is a penalty, this could mean a loss to $6.1 billion-worth Roger Penske's (via Forbes) team.

Ty Dillon looks back on "frustrating" race after contact with Roger Penske's driver Austin Cindric

Ty Dillon, piloting the #10 for Kaulig Racing, started the race in 34th place with Austin Cindric down in 36th. Both drivers were gaining places after the incidents on the opening lap of the race involving multiple drivers spinning out on the first corner.

Ad

While they did manage to put themselves in a position to fight for the 25th place quite early in the race, the campaign turned worse for Dillon after his contact with Roger Penske's #2 Ford. Reviewing the race, he mentioned that it was "frustrating."

"A frustrating day," Dillon said (via MotorsportsWire). "We made a pass and got hooked [by Austin Cindric] on Lap 4. That destroyed the whole right front of our car. We battled back from that all day; we just didn’t have the downforce we needed without a right front on it. We did all we could with our Sea Best Chevy."

As for Roger Penske's team, it has proven to be a strong force in the initial races of this season, however, none of the team's drivers have managed to win a race so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback