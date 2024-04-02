$60,000,000 worth NASCAR team owner on how Rick Hendrick was instrumental in establishing Joe Gibbs Racing as a giant of the sport

Hendrick Motorsports is celebrating its 40th anniversary in the NASCAR this season. Over the past four decades, the team led by Rick Hendrick, has evolved into the sport's most successful organization and also played an instrumental role in helping current rivals establish their foothold in the series.

Joe Gibbs, the former Washington Redskins coach, made the decision to enter NASCAR competition in 1992. Venturing into the premier stock car racing series, he received advice from many to reach out to Rick Hendrick before kickstarting his journey in motorsports.

Commemorating Hendrick Motorsports' 40th Anniversary, Gibbs reflected on the time he reached out to Hendrick for assistance, and was connected with his general manager. Coach Gibbs emphasized that his support played a pivotal role in getting the team started, as they acquired equipment and relied on their engines during the early days.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, the $60 million worth JGR team boss said:

"[His help] was major. I had an interesting phone call. I'm there in Washington. I was thinking about trying to get into racing... [and] everybody had told me the person you need to call it Rick."

He added:

"Well, when I called Rick, he said, ‘Yeah, I'm going to put my general manager with you.' Rick played a key role in getting us started. We bought some stuff from him. We had a motor package with him for quite a while. Rick was instrumental."

Decades later, both teams have evolved into the sport's most successful organizations. HMS has amassed a record 304 wins and 14 Cup Series championships. Meanwhile, JGR has secured 210 Cup race victories and five championships since its establishment.

Despite their rivalry on the track, both team owners maintain a cordial relationship. Even HMS' rivals will appreciate the team's 40th anniversary of their maiden victory at Martinsville Speedway this weekend.

Rick Hendrick reflects on the team's first NASCAR victory

Hendrick Motorsports made its NASCAR debut in 1984, fielding Geoff Bodine in the #5 Chevy. Bodine started the season with a top-10 finish at Daytona. However, financial struggles threatened the team's existence before the Martinsville Speedway race weekend.

Rick Hendrick recalled the pivotal moment when crew chief Harry Hyde persuaded him to continue racing for the weekend at Martinsville. That weekend proved transformative for the team, culminating in Bodine securing the team's first race win.

The 74-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer recently told Fox Sports:

"We were going to close before that and Harry said let's just run one more race, Geoff is really good there. And [my wife] Linda and I were in church, so I wasn't there that day and we won the race."

Commemorating the major milestone this weekend, all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers will run a ruby-colored paint scheme for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Rick Hendrick will drive the pace car while Jeff Gordon and Geoff Bodine will give the commands.

Poll : Will Hendrick Motorsports reach the victory lane in the Cook Out 400? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion