$60,000,000 worth NASCAR team owner roasts Denny Hamlin's choice of jeans: "The man could afford a pair of pants"

Following Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing's dominant outing at the Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, team owner Coach Gibbs was in a jovial mood at a team gathering and poked fun at Hamlin's attire.

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver took his second consecutive victory at the half-mile oval, despite the concrete oval throwing a curveball during the Food City 500. Hamlin emerged supreme in the tire preservation race to take his 52nd Cup Series career win.

The following day, members of the Joe Gibbs Racing team gathered to celebrate Denny Hamlin's victory and raise his 52nd banner at their headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina. The 43-year-old arrived in a pair of torn jeans, which caught the attention of his team owner Coach Gibbs.

The 83-year-old team owner, worth $60 million, poked fun at Hamlin's choice of jeans. He ridiculed that the 52-time NASCAR Cup race winner couldn't afford a pair of pants. He jokingly said in the team meeting:

"He's at 52 banners up on the wall and you would think after all these years, the man could afford a pair of pants but... I'll let him go ahead and finish up."

Watch the video shared by Joe Gibbs Racing below:

Following their dominant outing at Phoenix Raceway, the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas were the class of the field at Bristol Motor Speedway. The four drivers paraded at the front of the pack for much of the race.

Denny Hamlin led a race-high 163 laps, while Joe Gibbs's grandson Ty, swept both stages and led 137 laps but suffered from excessive tire wear. Martin Truex Jr. challenged Hamlin for the win and settled for a second-place finish, while Gibbs and Christopher Bell were classified ninth and tenth respectively.

Denny Hamlin proud of his victory at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 500-lap race at the half-mile oval descended into chaos as excessive tire degradation meant drivers' tire preservation skills were put to the test.

Denny Hamlin held off his teammate Martin Truex Jr. in the final stint, to take his 52nd Cup victory and the one he is most proud of. He said in his post-race interview (via speedwaydigest.com):

"Way more proud. I know I had such a huge role in the result. If the car was not good, I wasn't going to win. But I fell like I played a huge factor in the result. It's really a proud one for me. Certainly one of the more proud ones I've had in my career, no question."

Hamlin suggested that the recent race at Bristol was one of the few events in a long while, where the driver made the difference behind the wheel. He reckoned it all came down to the technique instead of driving flat out each lap.