$60M worth Joe Gibbs sends clear message as FedEx’s competitor enters the JGR fray

As 2024 wrapped up, Joe Gibbs Racing parted ways with one of its most iconic sponsors, FedEx. With less than a month left until the beginning of the upcoming season, JGR tabbed yet another transport company to join its Cup Series roster.

Saia Inc., a trucking company based in Louisiana, will back series regular and 2022 Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs under a multiyear deal. Speaking of the impending tie-up, team owner Joe Gibbs, who flaunts a staggering net worth of $60 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, said,

“We are excited to have Saia join our family at Joe Gibbs Racing. They have an impressive operation, establishing themselves as a leader in the transportation and logistics industry. We know they deliver, and we certainly plan on delivering success with them both on and off the track.”

Saia’s trust in Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series program is a natural fit. The North Carolina-based outfit has been competing in the series since 1992, picking 425 combined victories in the Cup and Xfinity Series. That is also the most number of combined wins bagged by a single race team in NASCAR history.

Ty Gibbs’ first race with Saia is scheduled for February 23 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Following that, Saia will serve as the primary sponsor for his No. 54 team during races at Talladega Superspeedway, Texas Motor Speedway, the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing lands primary and associate sponsorships from RFK Racing’s old partner

Kings Hawaiian, who had been working with RFK Racing since 2022, is moving to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 season. As per reports, the famous bakery will serve as the primary sponsor for Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11, in four point-paying races.

Kings Hawaiian will also be Hamlin’s associate sponsor throughout the entire 2025 season. However, the Tampa, Florida native is currently in need of primary sponsors.

“We are thrilled to have King’s Hawaiian join our family at Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Joe Gibbs (as quoted by blackbookmotorsport.com). “Their dinner rolls and other products have really become a part of the daily lives of so many families over the past 75 years and we look forward to helping them celebrate such a significant anniversary this season both on and off the track.”

Hamlin’s first race with Kings Hawaiian will be held at Atlanta Motor Speedway on 28th June. Following that, the duo will visit Daytona International Speedway on August 23, Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13, and Martinsville Speedway on October 26.

While the race at Atlanta will stream on TNT Sports, the ones at Daytona and Martinsville will be covered by NBC. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol will air on USA, with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

