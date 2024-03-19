$65,000,000 worth NASCAR star riffs on Kyle Busch's 'Something about Mary' hair moment during hilarious Pat McAfee show appearance

$65 million worth NASCAR superstar Denny Hamlin took a dig at former champion Kyle Busch's hairstyle during the latter's recent appearance at The Pat McAfee Show. Hamlin's net worth is $65 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently made an appearance on ESPN's fan-favorite podcast, The Pat McAfee Show. Hosted by sports analyst and WWE commentator Pat McAfee, Busch and the podcast crew had a quirky 25 minute discussion about various aspects of the sport.

While there were many key takeaways from Busch's appearance on the podcast, including his views on Formula 1, his Mount Rushmore in NASCAR and other tidbits about the sport, what appealed to Denny Hamlin the most was his former teammate's hairstyle.

Denny Hamlin, who recently won the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway, took to his Actions Detrimental podcast to react to Kyle Busch's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Hamlin, a former long-time teammate of the Richard Childress Racing driver, drew a hilarious comparison between Kyle Busch's hairstyle and the movie character "Mary Jensen" from the romcom movie of the 90s, "There's Something About Mary."

Speaking to his co-host Jared Allen, Denny Hamlin said:

"Shout out to Kyle (Busch). That 20 minutes he did with Pat McAfee this week was very funny. You know what I thought was funnier his hair. He kind of had a 'Something About Mary' hair. You know when she put the hair gel in? Yeah, I had some of those vibes."

It cannot be denied that Denny Hamlin's observations, while hilarious, seem to be pretty accurate.

Hamlin added:

"It was a bad angle. The camera was too low for Kyle. (Though) I thought Kyle did a great job on representing the NASCAR brand."

What is Kyle Busch's net worth?

Busch, who has spent nearly two decades in the sport, has cemented his legacy as one of NASCAR's all-time greats. Being NASCAR's winningest driver with 230 wins across all three national series, Busch has been an icon of the sport, while simultaneously raising his brand value.

As of his latest contract with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch is the highest paid NASCAR driver on the circuit. The 38-year-old reportedly earned a paycheck of $16.9 million in 2023.

Busch also has a long list of prominent sponsors, including the likes of 3Chi, Lenovo, Alsco Uniforms, BetMGM, Rebel Bourbon, Cheddar’s, Lucas Oil, Morgan & Morgan and others. The Las Vegas native also used to operate as the team owner for the former Truck Series outfit, Kye Busch Motorsports. The assets of the company were sold to Spire Motorsports last season.

Given his handsome salary, brand deals, team ownership and other investments such as Rowdy Energy Drink, Kyle Busch is worth $80 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. His net worth makes the Richard Childress Racing driver one of the most affluent drivers across the United States.