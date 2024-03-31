$65M dynamo Denny Hamlin offers suggestions for next season of NASCAR's Netflix docuseries 'Full Speed'

NASCAR veteran and Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin has shared his thoughts on what Netflix's NASCAR docuseries, 'Full Speed,' should look like in its second season.

Following the footsteps of F1's Drive To Survive, NASCAR entered a partnership with Netflix in preparation for a brand-new documentary. The show, aimed at showcasing the ins and outs of the NASCAR world and the intricacies inside a team's garage, released in January.

Featuring the 2023 Cup Series playoff drivers, including the likes of Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and others, the show was a hit among fans. Full Speed was named among the top-10 Netflix shows in the United States in the first week of its release, a testament to its success.

Undeniably, a second season of the show is in sight. Considering that, Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart and $65-million worth driver Denny Hamlin (according to Celebrity Net Worth) has pitched in some ideas about the dynamics of the sport that could be presented to fans in Full Speed's second season.

Ahead of the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, Hamlin said:

"I think just really kind of getting into the technical aspect of it of. You know, what you saw is kind of the drivers, their personalities and whatnot.

"What you didn't see is like, what makes those cars go round in circles and what makes this driver better than the other or what makes this car better than the other. I think those are important stories to tell."

He added:

"Maybe getting a little bit more technical and into, you know, why this team or why this driver might be better than others. I would like to see that."

NASCAR's 'Full Speed' touched all the pointers, says Denny Hamlin

Hamlin, a 52-time Cup Series race winner, commended 'Full Speed' for capturing the essence of NASCAR. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said:

"You know, at a basic level, I think they hit all the marks really well."

Previously, the 43-year-old had also commended Full Speed serving as an introduction of the sport for the newer fans tuning in every week. He said (via First Coast News):

"I thought it was a very good introduction for new fans, because they also teach you 101 stuff like here's how it works."

Hamlin's suggestions come on the heels of NASCAR President Steve Phelps, according to Sports Business Journal, claiming that a second season of the Netflix show could be in order. However, it remains to be seen what the future holds for NASCAR: Full Speed.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, who has one win in the 2024 season, finds himself in fourth position in the Cup Series after six races. He will start the upcoming Toyota Owners 400 race in Richmond from 11th position.