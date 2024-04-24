$65M icon Richard Petty demands "blocking deal" elimination from NASCAR amid McDowell-Keselowski Talladega incident

'The King' Richard Petty expressed his dissatisfaction with the last-lap blocking deal that took place at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

A 'Blocking deal' is when the driver in front chooses to run in the lane that the driver behind them is running to cut out clean air, making their car a lot more draggy. This tactic is widely used in Cup Series races. However, not everyone is a fan of it including $ 65 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Richard Petty.

In the recent Petty Race Recap podcast, Dale Inman the famous crew chief of Petty asked a fan question, the question stated:

"Should we limit to one blocking move like Formula 1?"

The 7-time Cup Series Champion expressed his concern by saying:

"I never really thought about it that much you know what I mean. I think the blocking deal should be eliminated somehow. I mean, you know I run for years and years and years and the first place guy always give the second place guy plenty of room to run, we never, I never. Remember me blocking anybody or anybody blocking me or even looking at some of the old races to seeing where anybody really blocked anybody." - (12:13)

With this, the NASCAR Hall of Fame reminisced about his time behind the wheel. During that time it was more about competing based on one's speed than spoiling each other's race. He added:

"Everybody just run their deal and just hope that they was better than other people but the blocking deal came about because of Dayton and Talladega, and so I don't know how you're going to eliminate it and like you say you give them one or two blocks and then they get a Black Flag." - (12:54)

Richard Petty 'The King' for all the good reason

7-time NASCAR Cup Series Championship winner and the winner of 200 NASCAR races, Richard Petty holds the spot with the highest number of records on any track.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame records on the track are quite astonishing. With the most wins (200), most poles (123), most wins in a season (27), most Daytona 500 wins (7), most consecutive wins (10), and most starts (1,185).

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty prepares to drive a replica of his #43 STP Pontiac at NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 03, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Since the beginning of his career, Petty has been showing dominance in the sport not only with his on-track records but also with his popularity among the fans. He was famous for driving the No. 43 Plymouth/Pontiac for Petty Enterprises.