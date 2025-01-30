$65M-worth Denny Hamlin bags major sponsor deal for four key NASCAR races including Daytona 500

The National Debt Relief will sponsor Denny Hamlin's #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at four races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, including the season-opening Daytona 500. This is NDR's first venture in sponsoring a team.

The National Debt Relief is a leading debt settlement company that has helped more than half a million people since their inception in 2009. The company is now set to sponsor Hamlin for four races in the 2025 Cup Series season during the Daytona 500 and three other races: at the Circuit of The Americas, Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Talladega Superspeedway.

"National Debt Relief is going to be a great asset to our team," Hamlin said. "Growing up, my parents did everything possible to further my racing career, and that was obviously not easy financially. So, I understand the reality that so many people are facing and the uncertainty that financial hardship can bring. I’m excited about this partnership and the opportunity we have to promote National Debt Relief’s services that allow people to get out of debt and get their life back on track."

The $65 million-worth Denny Hamlin (according to Celebrity Net Worth) has been racing with Joe Gibbs Racing since his Cup Series debut in 2005. He has been an integral part of the team, bringing them 54 wins since then. Although he has been a strong driver throughout his career, Hamlin has never won the championship.

Heading into the 2025 season, former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick feels that JGR drivers could be under pressure from the team's expectations.

Denny Hamlin could be under "pressure" from Joe Gibbs Racing's expectations

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick feels that Joe Gibbs Racing drivers could be under pressure heading into the 2025 season.

Speaking on his namesake podcast, the 2014 Cup Series champion said that the goal at Joe Gibbs Racing is to win races, and given their drivers' performances in the second half of the last season, he claims that they would be under pressure.

"I believe they all have a lot of pressure on them. The expectation is to win at Gibbs and in order to do that, they're going to have to do it quick. None of them did it in the second half of [2024] so now you've got all these changes. But you will have a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of time, effort because nobody there wants it to fail. So they could come out on fire," Harvick said. [27:47]

The team fields four full-time charters in the Cup Series, piloted by Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe. The latter is joining the team this year, taking over Martin Truex Jr's seat who retired from full-time racing.

