Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin clinched his third Cup Series win this season after masterfully holding off the charging Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson to reign supreme on the Monster Mile on Sunday. However, the #11 Toyota driver's dominance was reflected during the final stage run when chaos birthed multiple restarts.

The 400-lap dash at the Dover Motor Speedway saw Martin Truex Jr. etching Stage 1 to his name, while Larson bagged the Stage 2 win. However, the #11 JGR driver benefitted from the restart on Lap 259 and maintained his lead on the 1.03-mile asphalt. The HMS driver pushed his #5 Chevrolet, closing in with the frontrunner and getting as near as just 0.45 seconds behind the Toyota, but couldn't dethrone Hamlin.

After leading a race-high 136 laps, the Florida native, having a net worth of $65 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), outlined his exhilarating Wurth 400 win, highlighting the key restart moments that got the triumph registered to his name.

Hamlin said (via FOX: NASCAR on X):

"I love winning. I think the key moment really was Kyle [Larson] did a great job executing the green flag pit cycle and then we ran and then we the lead there on the restart, which allowed us, with a caution, to control the restarts."

"That was the key moment for us and man, certainly feels good winning here at Dover," added the race winner.

"It's really hard to pass the lead car"- Kyle Larson after failing to get past Denny Hamlin despite multiple attempts

After his 400-lap dash in Dover ended in second place, Kyle Larson weighed in on the hard time he went through while trying to surpass Denny Hamlin. The HMS driver started his run from P21 but using his racecraft, he rose through the ranks and found himself running in contention.

Furthermore, Larson collected the Stage 2 win and eyed another triumph at the Monster Mile after missing out on the highly coveted spot at the Martinsville Speedway, where he finished P2. Nonetheless, his pursuit of dominance suffered a brutal setback as "air blocking" hindered his overtaking attempts.

Shedding light on his battle for contention with Denny Hamlin's #11 Toyota, Larson opened up to motorsport reporter Noah Lewis, saying (0.09):

"It's really hard to pass the lead car. I knew I was gonna fight an uphill battle once I lost the lead. I knew I was going to time out to get close to him [Denny Hamlin]. Got close to him in the final 20 [laps] and I started moving around and I knew once I got within [turn] three, he was just going to you know start moving around and shut my air off."