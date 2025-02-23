$65M worth Denny Hamlin drops 4-word reaction to 23XI Racing’s new development driver for select Cup races

NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner Denny Hamlin has welcomed Corey Heim to 23XI Racing as its first-ever development driver with a social media post.

23XI Racing, co-owned by Hamlin and NBA star Micheal Jordon, announced on Sunday morning, February 23 that the full-time Truck Series driver will run select NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series events this season. Heim will debut in the No. 67 car for the Cup race at Kansas Speedway in May.

In his latest post on X, 65-million worth Hamlin (according to Celebrity Net Worth) reacted to the new development and wrote:

"Welcome to the team @CoreyHeim_"

Veteran crew chief Bootie Barker, who previously worked with Bubba Wallace, will lead the No. 67 team in the Cup Series. Heim will also remain 23XI Racing’s backup driver this season.

"It’s a dream come true to be a part of 23XI, and I’m excited for the opportunity to race more Cup and Xfinity races this year. I’m blessed to have the chance to compete in all three series as I continue to set my sights on full-time Cup racing when that time comes," Heim said in a team realease.

Heim made three Cup Series starts last year, including one with 23XI Racing at Nashville Superspeedway. His best Cup finish was 22nd at Kansas. Heim will also race in multiple Xfinity Series races with Sam Hunt Racing, starting next weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The rest of his schedule has not yet been announced.

Heim currently competes full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series for Tricon Garage, which he joined in 2023. The 22-year-old finished second and fourth in the final points standings in the previous two seasons. This year, he finished second at the season-opening Truck race at Daytona but was named the winner after race winner Parker Kligerman was disqualified.

Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing extends partnership with Xfinity

Xfinity will be the main sponsor for 23XI Racing Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. The Comcast brand, which started its partnership with the team in 2023, will sponsor seven races this season, five for Reddick’s No. 45 car and two for Wallace’s No. 23 car.

Denny Hamlin replied to the extended partnership with Xfinity on X and wrote:

"Shoutout to @XfinityRacing for continuing to step up its partnership with @23XIRacing. Working together to bring new and exciting technology to our team."

The partnership includes a new Xfinity Speed Center at the team’s shop, Airspeed. This high-tech hub will help team members connect with the crew at the track without having to travel.

