$65M-worth Denny Hamlin gives his clear take on the silver lining of 23XI's fierce lawsuit: “It's certainly intriguing”

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin has shared his thoughts on the ongoing standoff between his co-owned team 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. In an interview with FOX Sports, he touched upon the hours spent in the courtroom fighting complicated legal battles.

The battle between 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports began in October 2024 after the teams refused to sign the new charter agreement contract. The teams then filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR's chairman Jim France, accusing the organization of violating US antitrust laws.

Hamlin has spent many hours fighting for his team and witnessed intense, complicated legal battles. Reflecting upon the same, the JGR driver said:

"I kind of think of it like I think of architecture. I really didn't get into that until I built my house, built [the shop] AirSpeed, and started getting into what architecture is all about."

"And now it's obviously on the legal side. I'm like, ‘Wow, it's very interesting learning the law,’ and it's certainly intriguing to me. And certainly very, very specific and detailed," he added.

The 65-million-worth (via celebritynetworth.com) driver's team and FRM bought one charter from now-defunct Stewart Haas Racing to field their third car in the series. However, NASCAR rejected the charters, and the teams were doubtful if they would run as chartered teams in the 2025 season.

But later in December 2024, during the previous hearing, Hamlin's co-owned team 23 XI Racing and Bob Jenkins' Front Row Motorsports secured a major win. The preliminary injunction allowed the teams to compete as chartered teams in the next season. Also, NASCAR was forced to give the teams the freedom to buy a charter from SHR.

“You’re going the wrong way”: Denny Hamlin's take on NASCAR's rumor about the new playoff format

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin expressed his take on an unexpected and unconventional rumor he heard from a governing body's official. According to Hamlin, the rumor is about adding one additional driver to the Championship Four race.

The oldest driver on the track drives the #11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing and has been with the team since his debut in the series. He has amassed 74 career wins, including 54 in the Cup Series, and has become the most consistent competitor. However, despite a stellar career in the series, Hamlin hasn't won a Cup Series title yet.

During the latest episode of Dirty Mo Media's Action Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin expressed his thoughts on the rumor and said:

"I've heard a dirty rumor; someone from NASCAR said it that you know maybe we expand that the championship race to five drivers. Like no, you're going the wrong direction. Please don't do that. You're just watering this down more, stop making it easier, make it harder. You got to build the prestige of the people. Don't keep opening it up to more places, more spots, more opportunity. No, you got to make it special" Hamlin said.

Denny Hamlin and his team will compete in the 'Great American Race,' the Daytona 500, scheduled for Sunday, February 16, at the Daytona International Speedway.

