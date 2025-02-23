$6M American favorite Livvy Dunne forges a 4-word response from NASCAR Xfinity star after liking his picture on IG

The NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Leland Honeyman Jr. recently posted a screenshot of the “best birthday gift” he received from Olivia Dunne (net worth of $6 million according to celebritynetworth.com) on X. The Arizona native turned 20 on the 23rd of February, 2025.

Leland Honeyman Jr. began his racing career when he was only 4, making a name for himself in off-road trophy karts and later moving to go-karts. Honeyman progressed up the ranks and transitioned to Bandoleros and Legends Cars. This is where he achieved his first-ever national championship in 2017. In 2024, the Arizona native moved from ARCA Menards to NASCAR Xfinity Series when he joined Young’s Motorsports full-time. The driver of the #42 for the team made an immediate impact by recording a top-5 finish (4th place) at Talladega Superspeedway. Most recently, in 2025, the 20-year-old will be driving the #70 Chevrolet Camaro, sharing it with Thomas Annunziata for Cope Family Racing. The driver spoke on this move and what he expects out of himself this year in an exclusive interview to Racing Fresh:

The biggest thing for me is being consistent this year. I felt like I did a really good job learning that last year and just being more consistent in the Xfinity car. I felt like I grew up racing really consistently too—just every lap, being so consistent, so consistent. I think that's what makes you the best race car driver.

The 20-year-old posted a screenshot of Livvy Dunne liking his birthday post:

Olivia Paige Dunne, known professionally as Livvy Dunne, is a prominent artistic gymnast and a big name on social media. She started gymnastics at the age of three and by 2017 earned a permanent spot on the U.S Junior National Team. The New Jersey native represented the US in the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy before becoming a member of the Louisiana State University (LSU) gymnastics team. She won her first NCAA title in April 2024.

Beyond her time in gymnastics, she is a popular influencer with over 11 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. She often posts videos of her routines, dance trends and her personal life.

Leland Honeyman Jr. on his move in Xfinity Series

Honeyman expressed that building a solid notebook was a significant challenge during his rookie year due to limited practice time. Now, with a year under his belt and slightly longer practice sessions, he feels more confident and prepared to tackle the upcoming season:

“That was the biggest challenge—building a notebook for both the team and myself as a rookie. Every weekend, I focused on learning and creating notes to prepare for the next race. This year, it feels weird not being a rookie anymore. I still feel like one because I’m only 19 years old! I’ll be heading to Daytona as a 19-year-old, which is surreal. I’m excited, though. Our practice time is slightly extended this year—by maybe 5 or 10 minutes—but it’s still not much. Twenty minutes just isn’t enough time, especially when you’re making changes.”

The young driver is enthusiastic about working with Daytona 500 Champion Derrike Cope, now the team's General Manager, viewing him as a valuable mentor with a wealth of knowledge

