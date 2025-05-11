7 NASCAR Cup drivers face major setbacks at Kansas

At least seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start Sunday's race (May 11) from the back of the field. According to the latest reports, several drivers, such as Ty Gibbs and many others, will start the AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway from the back of the pack owing to unapproved adjustments.

After an eventful race at the Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, NASCAR is in Kansas for the 12th Cup race of the season. As the race is set to take place at 3 PM ET, there are some reported movements on the grid after several drivers made unapproved adjustments to their cars hours prior to the race.

As per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, seven Cup Series drivers made changes to their cars after the practice and qualifying sessions were completed on Saturday (May 10). One of the drivers in question is Ty Gibbs, the driver of the #54 Toyota Camry XSE of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Zane Smith, the driver of the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse of Front Row Motorsports, Chase Briscoe, the driver of the #19 Toyota Camry XSE, and Shane van Gisbergen, the driver of the #88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Trackhouse Racing will also start from the back of the pack.

Brad Keselowski, the driver of the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ty Dillon, the driver of the #10 Kaulig Racing, and Josh Berry, the driver of the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse of the Wood Brothers Racing will also start from the back.

Gibbs was the driver with the highest position among the seven drivers in the qualifying (sixth). Whereas, Smith qualified in 18th place, followed by Briscoe in 19th, Dillon in 29th, van Gisbergen in 34th, Keselowski in 36th, and Berry in 38th.

Kansas pole sitter Kyle Larson let his feelings known after brilliant NASCAR qualifying

Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports shared his thoughts after the #5 driver claimed the pole position at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday (May 10). Larson, with 29.391s on the timesheet, clinched the pole ahead of Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) drives during the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

After Larson claimed the AdventHealth 400 pole for Sunday's race, here's what he said about it (via Motociclismo):

"It’s cool to finally get a pole here at Kansas too. I feel like I’ve been just short a number of times."

Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing completed the second row. Joey Logano, the winner of the last race at Texas, will start from fifth place. William Byron, the NASCAR championship leader, will start from sixth.

