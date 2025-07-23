7-time champion Jimmie Johnson can't wait for NASCAR’s inaugural SoCal race

Jimmie Johnson, the NASCAR legend, recently reacted to the post shared by NASCAR regarding the upcoming SoCal race in 2026. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club expressed his enthusiasm for NASCAR's first race in San Diego, which is his hometown.While he doesn't have anything confirmed for the remainder of the 2025 season apart from the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600, it is important to Johnson that he is able to continue racing if Legacy Motor Club can secure a third charter for the 2026 season. This will allow the team to put an extra entry on the racetrack thus having the potential to offer himself a lot more seat time.Johnson tweeted:&quot;NASCAR’s coming to SoCal… LET’S GO!&quot;Johnson’s early racing career traversed also through off-road motorcycling and short-course off-road racing, though this included multiple rookie of the year awards before making the jump to stock car racing circuits like the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series). He was signed full-time by Hendrick Motorsports in 2002 for the Winston Cup Series, backed by Jeff Gordon.Jimmie Johnson would go on to have a 19-year, full-time career with Hendrick, building a legacy of ever-consistent top finishes and race wins and seven championships, before leaving full-time racing after the 2020 season. Since then, Johnson has dabbled in NASCAR events, competed in the IndyCar Series and has started his career in team ownership.“I want to keep going”: Jimmie Johnson refuses to put a full stop on his NASCAR careerSeven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has emphasized that he has given &quot;zero thought&quot; to when his final race might be, including the possibility of it being the inaugural San Diego Cup Series event in 2026. Responding to a question from journalist Dustin Long, Johnson expressed his strong desire to continue racing and remain behind the wheel for as long as opportunities allow. He indicated that if Legacy Motor Club secures a third charter, there is a real chance he could compete in more races next season, reflecting his hope to keep his driving career going without setting an endpoint just yet.Jimmie Johnson, answering a question from @dustinlong, says he's put &quot;zero thought&quot; into when his final race will be yet or whether it could be San Diego next year. &quot;I want to keep going, I want to be in a car. There's a chance I run more races next year if we have a third charter on the docket ... I'm hopeful I can keep going.&quot; Jeff Gluck reported.Jimmie Johnson dispelled rumors that the 700th race milestone at Charlotte in 2025 marked his retirement, clarifying that his race participation depends on team opportunities rather than a predefined schedule cutoff.