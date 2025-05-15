7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson joins hands with popular company to make a carbon fibre chronograph watch

Omologato, a renowned motorsports-inspired watchmaker, has teamed up with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson to launch a limited-time edition of the JJ700 Chronograph watch, to celebrate the driver's upcoming 700th Cup Series start at Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina.

According to Omologato's website, this exclusive piece is notable for incorporating authentic 'carbon fiber, directly sourced from Johnson’s race car'. The use of the race-used carbon fiber in the watch’s construction provides a tangible piece of racing history making each piece distinct and providing the watch with collectibility for racing fans.

Shami Kalra, the founder of the watch company, spoke on the historic collaboration between Omologato and the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. He said:

“I’ve always been fascinated by the close racing of NASCAR and how passionate fans are about it. To be involved with one of the biggest names in the Series is an absolute honour.”

Jimmie Johnson spoke on joining hands with the popular watch company in a press release and said:

“This watch isn’t just a timepiece — it’s a celebration of LEGACY, speed, and a career milestone I’m proud to share with fans. I love this design and I’m grateful to Omologato for this opportunity.”

Jimmie Johnson is one of the most accomplished drivers in the history of motorsports. He is best known for his record-tying seven NASCAR Cup Series championships achieved between 2006 and 2016. This includes an unprecedented five consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010, a feat that has yet to be repeated. Johnson, in his career with Hendrick Motorsports in the #48, has amassed 83 Cup Series wins, including two Daytona 500s.

Jimmie Johnson marvels at emotional 700th start as Charlotte brings his NASCAR journey full circle

Jimmie Johnson is preparing for an emotional milestone as he gears up for his 700th NASCAR Cup Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the same track where he made his debut in 2001 with Hendrick Motorsports.

Johnson recently reflected on how he lost track of his race starts after missing the 2020 Brickyard 400 due to a false positive COVID-19 test, which also broke his streak of 663 consecutive race and left a lasting impact on how he viewed his career statistics. Speaking to NASCAR insider Davey Segal last month, he said:

"It's funny is I have not kept a close eye on it and what what steered me off of that, that count was my unfortunate false COVID Positive that I had in 2020 and I missed the Brickyard 400. And at that point in time, I really, I don't know, just scarred me in a way. I mean, there's nothing I can do about it."

Returning to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, Johnson expressed how meaningful it is that both his first and 700th Cup Series starts are at the same venue. Despite retiring from full-time racing in 2020, Johnson has continued to compete part-time with Legacy Motor Club, notably participating in major events like the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600.

