$70M-worth Mark Martin stamps his approval on NASCAR’s ‘correct playoff format’ suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin recently shared his approval of what he considers the ideal playoff format for the sport. A veteran driver with an illustrious career, Martin was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 alongside Benny Parsons, Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, and Raymond Parks.

Martin’s 31-year NASCAR career stands among the most accomplished in the sport’s history. Known for his consistency, he earned 96 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions, including 40 in the Cup Series. Though a championship eluded him, his five runner-up finishes cement his legacy as one of the greatest drivers never to win a title.

A recent post by a user on X named NASCAR Nation recently shared a post proposing a new, improved playoff format.

"The correct playoff format is full season points. As close as the field is these days, it’s gonna be pretty rare for a guy to go to the last race with it locked up. College football is the most interesting sport because every game matters, every race would matter much more" the post was captioned

Backing up this method, $70M worth Mark Martin (as per Celebrity Net Worth) wrote:

"I agree with you on this."

The playoff format has faced increased scrutiny in recent years, especially after Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney's championship wins. Both drivers had relatively underwhelming seasons compared to other top contenders who were eliminated earlier, sparking debate over whether the current system truly rewards the best overall performer.

Meanwhile, Martin, who has competed under both formats, believes that NASCAR should revert to the traditional format to accommodate a fairer racing experience.

Since retiring ahead of the 2014 season, Mark Martin has fully embraced life away from the track, choosing not to return behind the wheel of a NASCAR car, unlike many of his former competitors who continue to make occasional appearances.

“We need personality in NASCAR”: Mark Martin explains why Katherine Legge won him over

British motorsports athlete Katherine Legge made history at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday, becoming the first woman since Danica Patrick in the 2018 Daytona 500 to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Recently, Mark Martin shared his thoughts on Legge's feat and further expressed his appreciation for the British driver after he heard her swear in a pre-race interview.

"I’ve always respected her ability but when she said shi* in this interview @katherinelegge (Katherine Legge) made me a fan for life. We need personality in @NASCAR," he wrote on X

Racing in the Shriners Children's 500, Legge encountered early setbacks but managed to recover before a spin in Stage 3. However, her race came to an abrupt end when Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez collided with her Chevy, forcing her to retire from the race.

