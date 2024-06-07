Tighe Scott, the retired 75-year-old NASCAR driver, and his son Jared Scott were arrested along with two other men from Pennsylvania. They are charged with two felony offenses - obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

On January 6, 2021, the Capitol building in the U.S. was attacked by an organized mob. After the defeat of incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, his supporters attempted to occupy the Capitol building, seeking to keep Trump in power.

Scott, along with his son Jared and two others, are reported to have taken part in the Capitol attack on January 6th. During the rally, the four men allegedly began yelling at officers attempting to clear the area. The father-son duo are reported to have pushed the men with shields, while Jared is alleged to have attempted to assault the officers with a golf club. After getting pushed back by his falling father, Jared began verbally abusing the officers, as per the reports. All four men also reportedly resisted and confronted the police and attempted to assault them.

Trending

The case is currently being investigated by the FBI's Philadelphia and Washington Field Offices. Scott, his son, and the other two accused are set to appear in a federal court in Pennsylvania soon. As of now, none of the four men have attorneys assigned.

A brief look at Tighe Scott's NASCAR racing career

Before NASCAR, Tighe Scott competed in dirt modified racing. The Pennsylvania-based racer made his first appearance on an asphalt track in the 1976 Daytona 500 race. However, an early crash on lap 58 caused him to finish in 35th position. He described his first experience of paved asphalt track in a post-race interview.

"That was the first time I had ever raced on asphalt. My first time on the track, I had no idea what I was up against. It took me a couple days to get myself up to speed."

Since then Scott has competed in 89 races in the Winston Cup series (now NASCAR Cup Series) over six years and has 18 Top 10 finishes to his name. His career-best finish in the series was a 13th position in the 1978 season.

After retiring from NASCAR in 1982, Scott began managing 'Scotty's Fashions', a family garment business. In 2008, he started A. Scott Enterprises, a construction and excavating business. He is currently married to his second wife and has three sons and four grandchildren.