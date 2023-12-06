7x NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 Cup Series race schedule announced 

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion, is set to drive the No.48 car for Legacy Motors in 2024. The NASCAR champion will participate in at least three races for the team.

Along with Johnson, Erick Jones will drive the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE in six races for the team.

Jimmie Johnson will be sponsored by AdventHealth, which will replace its earlier partnerships with Chip Ganassi Racing and TrackHouse Racing in three races. In addition to sponsoring Johnson, they will also sponsor Erik Jones' No.43 race in six races in 2024.

“This is a wonderful day for Legacy M.C., AdventHealth believes health should be measured in terms of the whole person — body, mind and spirit. This partnership is a natural fit for our club and I know we will do great things together. I can’t wait for this season to get started,” Johnson said in a team statement.

Johnson will run the AdventHealth color scheme on his No.48 car at Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Johnson has raced three times with Legacy Motor Club car, which is sponsored by Carvana and Club Wyndham in 2023. Johnson will be driving a car other than a Chevrolet for the first time in the 2024 Cup Series season.

Jimmie Johnson is set to race at Kansas Speedway in May

Jimmie Johnson will drive at Kansas Speedway AdventHealth 400 in 2024.

Johnson will pilot the No.84 Toyota Camry XSE in three races in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series courtesy the collaboration between Legacy Motor and AdventHealth.

During his career in the Cup Series, Johnson won the SpongeBob SquarePants 400 in the Spring of 2015 and twice in the Autumn race at Kansas Speedway.

Johnson has seven Championship titles and is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. He has won five consecutive Cup Series titles from 2006 to 2010.