7x NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson vows to be “back” after “unfortunate” end to 700th career start: “Living and learning”

Jimmie Johnson recently reflected on his unfortunate yet milestone 700th Cup start and promised to return after crashing out on Sunday night (May 25). The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion went out on Lap 112 and was forced to retire early from the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Johnson, who began his day by driving the two-seater at the Indianapolis 500 with NFL legend Tom Brady as his passenger, started 17th in the Cup race. However, his race ended abruptly when he got loose exiting Turn 4, a trouble spot for many drivers during the 400-lap event and crashed his No. 84 Toyota into the wall of the 1.5-mile oval in NC. The incident also involved Cole Custer and Connor Zilisch.

"Not where I wanted to be. Unfortunately, made a little mistake there in traffic. Living and learning is the first time I've had that situation before in traffic. So, unfortunate, but an incredible day, an incredible weekend. A huge thank you to all the race fans and their support," Jimmie Johnson said.

Johnson's NASCAR Cup Series debut also took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 7, 2001. During the UAW-GM Quality 500, he qualified 15th but crashed on Lap 158 after losing control in Turn 4 and finished 39th.

"It's been a very fun day, me and Indy, to then come here and drive the 600 in this car bought in Toyota. Wish the results were a little better. Wish my 700 starts was obviously better. I guess I did crash in my first start here, so, I don't know. I'll be back," he added.

Johnson is only the 21st driver in the series to have started 700 races.

After retiring from full-time racing in 2020, Johnson joined IndyCar for two years and returned in 2023 as part-owner of Legacy Motor Club (LMC). He has since made select Cup starts and scored his first top-10 at this year's Daytona 500, where he finished in third place.

"Honored to come back" - Jimmie Johnson's return to Indy 500 with 'another seven-time champion'

On Sunday, NFL legend Tom Brady rode in a two-seater IndyCar with Jimmie Johnson at the Indianapolis 500. The annual pre-race tradition, "World’s Fastest Seat" lets celebrities feel what it’s like to be in a real race car. Johnson, who has 29 starts in IndyCar before, shared his excitement before the race. The two have become friends through the business partnership between Knighthead Capital Management and LMC.

"There is an energy and excitement around the 500 that is unlike anything I have experienced before. I’m honored to come back and to be able to share this moment with another seven-time champion," Jimmie Johnson said (via Associated Press).

Brady now works as an analyst and is Fox Sports' highest-paid star. He attended the race as part of the network’s first Indy 500 broadcast.

