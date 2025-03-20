$80 million worth Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reinvents fast food chain In-N-Out's flavors in high-protein burger bowl recipe 

Having a delicious burger bowl from In-N-Out for breakfast sounds great indeed. Thanks to Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha, it is now possible to make it at home. The 38-year-old Saint John native recently shared how she makes a healthier version of this popular delicacy.

Samantha is known for sharing healthy, race-day-inspired recipes on Instagram. However, this one wasn’t just another recipe. The Busch family had been living at In-N-Out during the West Coast swing and Samantha knew she had to figure out a healthy alternative to their burger bowl.

Samantha captioned her reel, saying,

“If you know anything about the Busch family, it’s that we’ve been living at In-N-Out during the West Coast swing. So when we finally made it home, I was inspired to create these high-protein burger bowls that are just as delicious!”

Samantha started by cooking cut purple yams in the air fryer for about 15 minutes. She then put the cooked yams in a large bowl, along with a healthy serving of cooked ground beef or bison, a handful of some fresh romaine lettuce, topped off with chopped tomatoes, pickles, and shredded cheese.

Samantha is a wife, mother, entrepreneur, lifestyle blogger, IVF advocate, and philanthropist. She is quite a popular figure in NASCAR with over 260K followers on Instagram. Samantha is often seen with her husband on race days.

Busch, worth $80 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is currently in his third full year driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Paired with crew chief Randall Burnett, the veteran racer is vying for his first win of the season.

Kyle Busch is ahead of his sixth race of the 2025 season. Scheduled for March 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the race will stream on Fox Sports 1 with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3 pm ET onwards.

Samantha shares hilarious reel on Instagram giving husband Kyle Busch a reality check

Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, is also the winningest driver in the sport with a record number of victories in all three national racing series. But when it comes to finding stuff, the 29-year-old Las Vegas native needs his wife’s assistance.

Samantha summed it all up through a reel on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote,

"Sometimes, you just need your wife's eyes to find what's right in front of you.”

Samantha and Kyle Busch have been married since December 31, 2010. The couple have two kids together: nine-year-old Brexton and two-year-old Lennix. The family of four lives in the Lake Norman area of North Carolina.

Kyle Busch had been winless since June 4, 2023. Last year, he even broke his streak of winning at least one race every season. Busch currently sits 17th in the driver standings with 114 points to his name.

