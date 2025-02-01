$80M NASCAR star Kyle Busch lists his 2015 trailer for sale

Kyle Busch listed a 32-foot-long trailer for sale on Instagram. The NASCAR driver didn't disclose the specifications and pricing but encouraged interested buyers to send his team a message for the full details.

Busch, who is worth $80 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is one of two drivers for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series. He will enter the upcoming season behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for his third year with the team.

Per Kyle Busch's Instagram stories, the 39-year-old is selling his 2015 Featherlite Trailer, which spans 32 feet long.

"For sale. 2015 Featherlite Trailer. 32' ft. long. Serious inquiries only," Busch wrote on IG.

Trending

Kyle Busch's Instagram story - Source: @rowdybusch on IG

The Las Vegas native said interested individuals should message [email protected] for more details about the trailer.

"DM or email [email protected] for spec sheet & pricing," he wrote.

Kyle Busch's Instagram story - Source: @rowdybusch on IG

Busch didn't state the reason for the sale. However, the decision to sell the trailer might've stemmed from the discontinuation of his race team, Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Formed in late 2009, Kyle Busch Motorsports was a NASCAR team that primarily competed in the Craftsman Truck Series. The team fielded drivers such as Bubba Wallace, Noah Gragson, and Harrison Burton in its Toyota trucks.

However, KBM switched to Chevrolet two years ago following his move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing. The truck team was later sold to Spire Motorsports after the 2023 season due to reasons such as shifted priorities.

With the discontinuation of the team, Busch won't likely need a trailer to move vehicles as much as he did.

Kyle Busch recalls his father selling their car to fund Kurt's racing career

In a recent interview with former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, Kyle Busch opened up about his family's financial struggles as a kid. He said his father made sacrifices and sold a 1932 Ford to fund his older brother Kurt's racing career.

Busch said (via Classic Kenny Conversations)

"We didn't have the money for my brother to buy a car [...] So my dad sold that '32 Ford for $32,000 and was able to take that money and go invest into some race cars for Kurt to get started and you know, he was making sacrifices left and right," the NASCAR driver said. [15:47]

The No. 8 RCR driver then shared a piece of advice his father told him and Kurt about reducing costs on the racetrack.

"I think one of the lessons that our dad taught us was you know, you have to take care of your equipment and you have to make it to where you're not spending a ton of money every week to be able to go to the racetrack the next week," he added. [16:35]

Today, Kyle Busch is a two-time champion (2015 and 2019) and 63-time race winner in the Cup Series. His brother Kurt, who left NASCAR after sustaining a career-ending injury in 2022, also won a championship in 2004.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback