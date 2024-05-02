$80M-worth Danica Patrick reveals a furry story about her Lamborghini's backseat

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick took to her Instagram handle to reveal a heartening story about her pet dogs.

One of the most prominent figures in the history of the sport, Danica Patrick is widely recognized for her norm-shattering career as a race car driver. A former IndyCar race winner and 2013 Daytona 500 pole winner, Patrick left her mark in the sport as one of the greatest female drivers to ever hit the race tracks.

After breaking multiple records and climbing the NASCAR ranks to the Cup Series, Patrick hung up her boots in 2018. To date, the 42-year-old is the female driver with the highest top-10 finishes in the Cup Series. After calling it a day following the 2018 Indianapolis 500, Patrick opted for broadcasting as a career and is now often spotted in commentary booths or pre-race analysis.

Beyond the race track, Patrick is very active on her Instagram handle, sharing snippets of her daily routine or opinions on various subjects. The former driver, who is worth $80 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), is known to share her keen love for her pet dogs, Ella and Dallas.

Through a recent Instagram story, Patrick shared a clip of herself setting up mattresses for her pets in the back seat of her Lamborghini Urus S. She captioned:

"I would hate for my dogs to not ride in style. I laugh when I clean my car (for hours) and then put my shedding dogs beds back in the car."

Danica Patrick's Instagram story

Danica Patrick shares her opinion on Disney conspiracy theory

Patrick isn't shy about sharing her thoughts on other topics, including conspiracy theories. Recently, she took to social media to weigh in on a controversial theory involving Disney and chemtrails.

Reposting a video that speculated about Disney's alleged editing of old movies to conceal "stripes" in the sky, purportedly caused by aircraft emissions, Patrick offered her perspective on the matter.

Referencing the conspiracy theory that posits a secret group is dispersing toxic chemicals into the atmosphere via aircraft, she posted on her Instagram:

"I won't stop talking about Chemtrails until I stop seeing them."

Patrick's Instagram story

Danica Patrick's last NASCAR race was the 2018 Daytona 500. She piloted the No. 7 Chevrolet for the now-defunct Premium Motorsports, finishing 35th.