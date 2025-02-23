$80M-worth Kyle Busch opens up on his family’s life-changing ‘turning point’ that happened after a brutal incident with Dick Trickle’s nephew

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch recently reflected on a pivotal moment in his family’s journey to NASCAR. He revealed that the tragic death of two-time Xfinity race winner Dick Trickle's nephew Chris Trickle created an opportunity for his older brother, Kurt Busch, to enter the world of stock car racing.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who is worth $80M (as per Celebrity Net Worth) is one of the sport's most accomplished drivers. Busch pilots the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and has racked up 232 wins across NASCAR's top divisions. With 63 Cup Series victories, he ranks ninth on the all-time list and holds records in both the Xfinity and Truck Series. Moreover, he dominated the 2009 Xfinity championship season, which concluded with nine wins for the veteran driver.

In a recent conversation with former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, the #8 driver recalled how his brother, former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch entered the racing scene.

I actually knew Dick Trickle a little bit beforehand obviously, just following NASCAR and seeing him race in the Busch series and the Cup series and everything[...] His nephew Chris Trickle was racing out in the southwest tour and racing late models and stuff like that on the west coast scene and was probably one of the next West Coast guys to make make it big to go into NASCAR," Kyle Busch said [0058 onwards[

"Unfortunately, he was shot in a drive-by shooting and never raced again. That moment was actually the turning point for the Busch family and our stature in Vegas for Kurt to get into that Southwest tour car that Chris was driving to take it over to run that #70 Star Nursery car and run it to multiple wins and a championship. That was the moment where Kurt got the call from Roush to go run in the Truck Series" he added

Kurt Busch’s 23-year NASCAR career included 43 wins across the top three series, with 34 in the Cup Series. He retired after suffering a concussion at Pocono Raceway in 2022, ending a career filled with notable achievements.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch drove down victory lane in the Fr8 208 Truck Series race on Saturday. Can he carry forward that momentum to break his winless streak in the Cup Series? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Kyle Busch responds to young fan’s heartfelt ‘waiting for a KFB win’ message

Kyle Busch's victory in the Truck Series race on Saturday was not just a special moment for the driver but also for a young Busch fan in the stands. The young fan named Bentley was overjoyed seeing him take the checkered flag and to his fortune, the moment was captured and then later shared on X.

Kyle Busch stumbled upon the video of Bentley, following which he shared a post on X and wrote:

“Heck ya bud! This is what it’s all about out!👊🏻”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM Eastern time on Sunday. Catch the race exclusively on FOX.

