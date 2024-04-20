$80M-worth Kyle Busch's wife Samantha opens up about naming children Brexton and Lennix

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch has shared the story behind the names of their children Brexton and Lennix Busch.

In a career spanning over two decades, veteran driver Kyle Busch has firmly cemented his status as a legend of the sport. At 38 years of age, Busch is a multi-time NASCAR Cup champion, a former Xfinity Series winner, and NASCAR's winningest driver, among other accolades.

However, despite his legacy as a race car driver, perhaps the Las Vegas native's proudest achievement lies beyond the racetrack - in the joy of fatherhood. Kyle Busch, who is worth $80 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), is married to entrepreneur and content creator Samantha Sarcinella, and is a father to two children, Brexton Locke Busch and Lennix Rey Busch.

The couple, who tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2010, welcomed their son Brexton on May 18, 2015. Their daughter, Lennix, was born on May 10, 2022. The sibling duo often accompany the Richard Childress Racing driver during race weekends and are a regular feature in Samantha's quirky Instagram posts.

Recently, in an Instagram Q&A session with her followers, Samantha revealed the inspiration behind naming her children. Sharing details behind the name of her daughter Lennix, she shared a picture of the hotel "Lennox Miami Beach" based in Florida, stating:

"When Kyle (Busch) won the Xfinity championship, this hotel was still under construction, and it said 'future site of.' And that day I knew that's what I wanted to name her one day but I wanted to be able to shorten it and hence the vowel change and we call her Lenni."

Samantha Busch's Instgram story

For their son and up-and-coming race car driver Brexton Busch, Samantha revealed:

"For Brexton I knew I liked BB because I was SS (Samantha Sarcinella) and so started looking at B names and like Braxton. But I wanted to make it funkier and that's how it became Brexton."

Do Samantha and Kyle Busch plan on having more kids?

The journey to parenthood was not an easy one for Samantha and Kyle Busch. After facing struggles with infertility, the couple turned to IVF to realize their dream of starting a family.

In 2015, their persistence paid off when they welcomed their first child, Brexton, into the world. However, a surrogate pregnancy in 2020 ended in tragedy, leaving the couple devastated after losing a girl embryo.

Yet, undeterred by their loss, Samantha and Kyle showed determination, continuing their attempts to expand their family. Their efforts paid off when they welcomed their daughter, Lennix, in 2022.

Looking forward to the future, Samantha was asked in the aforementioned Q&A session if she plans on having more kids. She replied:

"Some days I want more but I know in my heart we are complete."

Samantha's response to question about future kids