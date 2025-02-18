$80M-worth Kyle Busch unveils his plans for the future of his NASCAR Truck Series racing journey

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently shared his plans for his NASCAR future. Having previously competed in the Truck Series, Busch confirmed he will return to the series this season, aiming to add more victories to his impressive resume.

Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is one of the sport’s most accomplished drivers. Racing for Richard Childress Racing, he has amassed 231 victories across all NASCAR series. Busch ranks ninth in all-time Cup Series wins with 63 and holds records with 102 Xfinity Series wins and 66 in the Truck Series.

Busch, valued at 80 million by Celebrity Net Worth, raced for Spire Motorsports' Truck Series team last season and is set to return this year, committing to at least five races. He said (via JAyski):

“With my long-standing relationship with Jeff (Dickerson) and having a lot of my former employees still working on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams at Spire Motorsports, it’s cool to be able to hop back in their Chevy Silverados five times and work towards filling those trophy cases.”

“I still really enjoy being a part of the process of evaluating their equipment and being a mentor to the young drivers in Spire’s lineup. It’s fun trying to help speed up their learning curve by passing on a few pointers here and there,” Busch added.

Busch's Truck Series campaign this season will start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Fr8 208 on Saturday. February 22. The two-time Cup Series champion will pilot the #7 Chevy Silverado. The RCR driver will also race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NWS, Nashville Superspeedway, and Watkins Glen.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old had a tough night at Daytona on Sunday, February 16. Despite being one of the strongest performers on track, Kyle Busch was caught in the aftermath of a late-race incident involving Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., setting him back as the 2025 season gets underway.

"Kyle Busch slams NASCAR following controversial Daytona decision

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch's aforementioned incident forced him to pit and get some repairs underway, all while following the guidelines of the new Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) rule. Once his #8 Chevy Camaro was all set to rejoin the track, NASCAR reportedly told Busch that he was out of the race and couldn't rejoin it.

This sparked controversy among fans and the community as the RCR driver seemingly followed all the guidelines of the new DVP rule. Following the race, the Nevada native expressed frustration with NASCAR's decision on X.

"Parked by @nascar officials. Rule says you have 3 attempts to make minimum speed. The race never went back green yet. I don’t even think they know their own rules or procedures. 🤬" Kyle Busch wrote

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 23. Catch the race live at 3:00 PM ET.

