“90% of the dirt tracks he runs have less lights”: Kyle Larson called out by Brad Keselowski in hilarious manner

Winner of the first NASCAR Cup Series playoffs race in 2023, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson could not have asked for a better start to his championship contention.

On the lookout for a win at the famed Darlington Raceway since his 11 total starts at the track, Larson managed to finally visit Victory Lane on his 12th attempt.

The Cook Out Southern 500 was not without its quirks, however, as the 500-mile-long event saw a momentary red flag period for the lights on the track not functioning.

With drivers pushing the limits on "The Lady in Black" lights in turns 3 and 4 of the 1.36-mile-long track were seen not functioning to their maximum capability.

As NASCAR reached out to drivers for their input on whether the conditions were safe to race or not, several drivers gave the go-ahead for the race to be started, except Kyle Larson. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski took the opportunity to take a dig at the # Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver and said:

“The #5?? (Kyle Larson) 90% of the dirt tracks he runs at have less lights than that!”

See the complete conversation between the #6 Ford Mustang driver and his team below:

The lights on the track were ultimately restored to full brightness, with no further signs of peculiar trouble during the first playoff race of the 2023 season.

Kyle Larson was "happy" to see Denny Hamlin on pit road at Darlington Raceway

Arguably one of the fastest cars during the Cook Out Souther 500, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin's fate on pit road ultimately cost him a shot at winning at one of his best racetracks. Kyle Larson elaborated on how he felt after he saw Hamlin's troubles during the 500-mile-long race and said in a post-race interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass:

"He was a great car, so when I see him coming down pit road I was happy because he was going to give the rest of us a shot to win. He was really strong. He's honestly the best there is here at Darlington."

Kyle Larson currently has solidified his place in the next round of the 2023 playoffs win a win early in the Round of 16. Watch the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver take on the remaining two races before advancing on to the Round of 12 next weekend at Kansas Speedway and then Bristol Motor Speedway the following weekend.