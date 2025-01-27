$90M-worth Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett reacts with humor to outrageous Monday kickoff energy

Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, shared an Instagram story with her followers that followed a hilarious claim to starting off Mondays on high energy. The clip featured a dirt driver mentioning their intense strategy to keep racing.

NHRA driver Pruett has gained over 370K followers on Instagram and regularly shares her updates on the platform. She recently shared a clip of a racer enthusiastically explaining their racing strategy. The clip was captioned:

"When ppl [people] ask me how do I start my Mondays."

She reposted it on her story.

Leah Pruett shares hilarious Monday energy post on her story (@leah.pruett on Instagram)

$90 million-worth Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett married in November of 2021. They were engaged a few months prior to the wedding and had reportedly been together for another two years before making the ultimate decision.

The couple recently turned parents after the birth of their son Dominic. He is a little over two months old.

Pruet is a 12-time NHRA National Event Champion and a two-time NHRA World Champion in the Funny Car and the Hot Rod Heritage Series. She most recently raced with her husband's team, Tony Stewart Racing, but was out on a sabbatical because of her pregnancy. She recently also revealed her plans for the upcoming season.

Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett focuses on her early motherhood as she misses another year of racing

Leah Pruett has been an avid racer in the NHRA but is set to remain on a break for another season after missing out in 2024. She had previously revealed that she would not return to racing this season and recently reiterated it in a social media post.

In the post, Pruett mentioned that she does not know a lot about motherhood and is still learning while parenting Dominic. This is one of the reasons why she made the "difficult" decision to not race in 2025 as well.

"I wanted to make a message for those of you who do not know what my 2025 plans are, and I had announced them, which was in December, at Tony Stewart Racing's 25th anniversary, with our partners and suppliers, and a lot of media was there," Pruett said.

"It has been another very difficult decision I made. This one's all on me but basically, after I had Dom at the end of November, I soon realized how much I do not know about motherhood and that I need to learn," she added.

Her husband Tony Stewart replaced her for the 2024 season.

