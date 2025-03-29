$90M-worth Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett shares 'back in the 909' insight from Pomona Drag Strip

Leah Pruett, a top NHRA drag racer and wife of three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, recently shared scenes from the 65th Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on social media. She shared a video clip on her Instagram Story showing the TSRNitro team preparing Stewart to compete on Friday at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, which is also known as the 909, the number being the area code for parts of Southern California, including Pomona.

The proceedings on Friday began with the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout. The event was scheduled ahead of the first Top Fuel round of the season at Gainesville but was postponed due to poor weather conditions. In the first round, Tony Stewart was called out by Steve Torrence and secured a win with a run of 3.695 seconds at 329.58 mph, advancing to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, he competed against Brittany Force and recorded a time of 3.715 seconds at 326.87 mph, but it wasn't enough to surpass Force's 3.641-second run at 337.16 mph, ending his journey in the Callout event.

Leah Pruett reshared moments from the Callout event on her IG Story with a caption that simply read:

"Back in the 909"

The Callout event was followed up by the Friday qualifying rounds. Stewart is currently in P6 after two of the four qualifying rounds with a time of 3.695 seconds at 329.75 mph. The final two rounds of qualifying will resume on Saturday for round three of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Tony Stewart Racing expands its partnership with Amerian Rebel Holdings

NHRA: Tony Stewart at the NHRA Winternationals - Source: Imagn

Known for its American Rebel Beer and security products, American Rebel Holdings has announced an expanded sponsorship with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) for the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. The company will be a secondary sponsor for all 20 races, featuring its branding on both the Tony Stewart-driven Top Fuel Dragster and the Matt Hagan-driven Funny Car.

The company will serve as the primary sponsor for Matt Hagan's Funny Car in five races and for Tony Stewart's Top Fuel Dragster in one race during the 2025 season. Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded partnership and shared its role in securing distribution deals for American Rebel Beer across the country. He also credited Stewart and his wife for their continued support of the brand.

"I’m very excited to expand our sponsorship of Tony Stewart Racing through work with Tony, Matt and Leah..." Ross noted (via Drag Illustrated). "We have a real 12-year organic story of how we got here, and Tony, Matt, and Leah’s support has poured patriotic fuel all over the fire we had already started. I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done."

Stewart couldn't make past the E2 round in Arizona where he lost to Brittany Force by over one and a half second and will be looking forward to make it to the final round in the Winternationals.

